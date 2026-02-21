Sargun Mehta PREGNANCY Rumors Go Viral: Know Her Age, Husband, Balika Vadhu Role & Strong Reaction To These Posts | Latest News
Sargun Mehta has suddenly found herself at the center of intense online chatter claiming she is expecting her first child. The actress gave a short and subtle reaction, which left fans even more curious. Instead of clear answers, her response has made people wonder what the truth really is. Similar rumors have surfaced before, adding to the mystery around the latest buzz. From her age to pregnancy rumors, here’s everything you need to know about Balika Vadhu’s actress Sargun Mehta.
Sargun Mehta Birthday & Age
Sargun was born on 6 September 1988. She is 37 years old as of 2026.
Sargun Mehta Husband
She's married to actor-producer Ravi Dubey. They met on the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh. they married on 7 December 2013 after several years of dating.
Sargun Mehta Role in Balika Vadhu
Sargun Mehta joined the iconic Colors TV show Balika Vadhu in 2013. She played Dr. Ganga Singh, Jagdish’s third wife and an important character in the storyline. She replaced actress Sriti Jha in the role. Her character was simple, compassionate, and central to key social themes of the show. She remained part of the series until 2014.
Sargun Mehta Pregnancy Rumors- Real or fake?
Recent viral posts claimed she and Ravi Dubey were expecting their first child. The rumours spread quickly across social media and portals. There has been no official confirmation from the couple.
Sargun Mehta Latest News: Strong Reaction to Rumours
Sargun strongly dismissed pregnancy rumours, calling them baseless. She sarcastically wrote that “news apparently knows before us,” mocking the speculation. She urged people to stop spreading unverified information. The actress also said people have assumed she was pregnant “for two years.”
