Sargun Mehta PREGNANCY Rumors Go Viral: Know Her Age, Husband, Balika Vadhu Role & Strong Reaction To These Posts | Latest News

Sargun Mehta has suddenly found herself at the center of intense online chatter claiming she is expecting her first child. The actress gave a short and subtle reaction, which left fans even more curious. Instead of clear answers, her response has made people wonder what the truth really is. Similar rumors have surfaced before, adding to the mystery around the latest buzz. From her age to pregnancy rumors, here’s everything you need to know about Balika Vadhu’s actress Sargun Mehta.