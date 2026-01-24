Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Sarvam Maya is gearing up for its OTT digital debut, bringing a blend of horror and comedy to OTT audiences. After generating buzz for its quirky premise and genre mix, the film is set to stream soon, with fans eager to know the Sarvam Maya OTT release date, platform, story, and full cast details. Here’s everything you need to know about Sarvam Maya, including when and where to watch Nivin Pauly’s latest horror-comedy Sarvam Maya on OTT.