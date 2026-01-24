Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy
Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Sarvam Maya is gearing up for its OTT digital debut, bringing a blend of horror and comedy to OTT audiences. After generating buzz for its quirky premise and genre mix, the film is set to stream soon, with fans eager to know the Sarvam Maya OTT release date, platform, story, and full cast details. Here’s everything you need to know about Sarvam Maya, including when and where to watch Nivin Pauly’s latest horror-comedy Sarvam Maya on OTT.
Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date
Nivin Pauly’s latest horror-comedy Sarvam Maya is all set to make its OTT debut on January 30, 2026. The film, which blends spooky elements with humour, has been generating buzz among fans eager to catch it online.
Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Platform
Sarvam Maya is set to premiere on Jiohotstar, with the OTT platform confirming its streaming. Fans are creating buzz around the internet to watch the horror Malayalam movie.
Sarvam Maya: Cast
Sarvam Maya cast includes Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, and Althaf Salim.
Sarvam Maya: Story
Following a botched exorcism, he finds himself haunted by a friendly ghost named “Delulu,” who is visible only to him. What follows is a mix of humour and emotion as he navigates love, career choices, and family, leading to life-affirming moments.