LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy

Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Sarvam Maya is gearing up for its OTT digital debut, bringing a blend of horror and comedy to OTT audiences. After generating buzz for its quirky premise and genre mix, the film is set to stream soon, with fans eager to know the Sarvam Maya OTT release date, platform, story, and full cast details. Here’s everything you need to know about Sarvam Maya, including when and where to watch Nivin Pauly’s latest horror-comedy Sarvam Maya on OTT. 

Published By: Published: January 24, 2026 21:28:16 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date
1/4

Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Date

Nivin Pauly’s latest horror-comedy Sarvam Maya is all set to make its OTT debut on January 30, 2026. The film, which blends spooky elements with humour, has been generating buzz among fans eager to catch it online.

You Might Be Interested In
Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Platform
2/4

Sarvam Maya OTT: Release Platform

Sarvam Maya is set to premiere on Jiohotstar, with the OTT platform confirming its streaming. Fans are creating buzz around the internet to watch the horror Malayalam movie.

Sarvam Maya: Cast
3/4

Sarvam Maya: Cast

Sarvam Maya cast includes Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, and Althaf Salim.

You Might Be Interested In
Sarvam Maya: Story
4/4

Sarvam Maya: Story

Following a botched exorcism, he finds himself haunted by a friendly ghost named “Delulu,” who is visible only to him. What follows is a mix of humour and emotion as he navigates love, career choices, and family, leading to life-affirming moments.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS