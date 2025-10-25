Satish Shah Dies At 74: A Look At Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor’s Life Who Made Sarcasm An Art
Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Known for his impeccable comic timing and iconic roles in both television and film. Satish Shah’s passing leaves a significant void in Indian entertainment. Take a look at Satish Shah’s career, movies, personal life, and net worth.
Satish Shah Dies at 74
Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah dies at 74 due to kidney failure. The news has sent a wave of grief through the film and television fraternity.
Satish Shah Early Life
Satish Shah was a Kutchi Gujarati from Mandvi. He completed his graduation from Xavier’s College and then later join the Film and Television Insitute of India.
Satish Shah Career
Satish Shah is widely known for his roles in the Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi directed bhy Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha. He later worked in Sarabhai bs Sarabhai and established a significant place in fans' hearts as Indravadhan Sarabhai.
Satish Shah Net Worth
According to media reports, Satish Shah’s estimated net worth ranges between Rs 2 to 5 Crore approximated. His stage performances, television appearances, and memorable films contributed significantly to his earnings.