Satish Shah Dies At 74: A Look At Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor’s Life Who Made Sarcasm An Art

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Known for his impeccable comic timing and iconic roles in both television and film. Satish Shah’s passing leaves a significant void in Indian entertainment. Take a look at Satish Shah’s career, movies, personal life, and net worth.