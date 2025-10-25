Satish Shah Passes Away: From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro His Most Memorable Roles That Made India Laugh

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Known for his impeccable comic timing and iconic roles in both television and film. Satish Shah’s passing leaves a significant void in Indian entertainment. Here’s a look at his most memorable movies from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro