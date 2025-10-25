LIVE TV
  Satish Shah Passes Away: From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro His Most Memorable Roles That Made India Laugh

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Known for his impeccable comic timing and iconic roles in both television and film. Satish Shah’s passing leaves a significant void in Indian entertainment. Here’s a look at his most memorable movies from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
1/5

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Satish Shah established a place in the fans hear with his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Indravadan Sarabhia. His impeccable comic timing, witty one-liners, and flawless portrayal made the character unforgettable.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
2/5

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Satish Shah delivers one of his most memorable performances in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he played the witty and bumbling Municipal Commissioner D’Mello.

Kal Ho Naa Ho
3/5

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Satish Shah played a supporting yet memorable role in Kal Ho Naa Ho that added warmth and subtle humor to the film.

Main Hoon Na
4/5

Main Hoon Na

Satish Shah played a supporting role in Main Hoon Na that brought light-hearted moments in the action drama.

Om Shanti Om
5/5

Om Shanti Om

Satish Shah shared the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

