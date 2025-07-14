LIVE TV
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women

Sawan 2025 blouse ideas for newly married women inspired by Kiara Advani’s saree looks. From embroidered to backless styles. It is perfect for pujas, rituals, and festive outings.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
1/8

Elegant White Embroidered Blouse

This white embroidered blouse with sheer details is a perfect combination for puja ceremonies, emanating a graceful and divine aura for freshly married women.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
2/8

Floral Pink Sleeveless Blouse

A floral print-sleeveless blouse goes well with lightweight sarees. Great for outdoor Sawan events, moreover, offering a breezy and fresh vibe for an unmarried girl.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
3/8

Golden Blouse with Gajra Look

The golden blouse with deep neckline and gajra bun completes your festive temple visits or evening events with traditional glamour and grace.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
4/8

White Blouse with Hot Pink Saree

This white silk blouse, having a simple neckline, provides a lot of comfort and elegance to those who spend their days dancing through long festive hours or casual Sawan meets.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
5/8

Red Embellished Deep Neckline Blouse

A heavily embellished red blouse brings that bridal aura. Deep-cut with mirror work it is suitable either for rituals or for Sawan evenings post-marriage.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
6/8

Black Blouse with Sheer Saree

The bold black sleeveless blouse is the perfect kind of drama for an evening look! Excellent for festive parties if paired with sheer saree and equally daring accessories.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
7/8

Monochrome Back-Open Blouse Design

The backless blouse with a monochrome lehenga is great for modern Sawan celebrations, mixing tradition with glamour and contemporary styling.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image
8/8

Disclaimer

These blouse styles are inspired by Kiara Advani’s public looks for fashion inspiration only. Individual preferences, comfort, and cultural sensibilities should guide final outfit choices.

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image

Sawan 2025: 7 Kiara Advani’s Inspired Blouse Designs For Newly Married Women - Gallery Image

