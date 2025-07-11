Sawan 2025 In Pics : Here Are The List Of Temples You Must Visit This Monsoon

Sawan (Monsoon) 2025 begins today and stretches upto August 09, draping the entire country with wet-green hues and devotion. This sacred Hindu month is an ethereal time of purity and devotion. Devotees dedicate their time in praying, fasting and also undertake the frantic Kanwar Yatra with great enthusiasm. With immense faith and devotion in their hearts, Lord Shiva devotees visit major Shivlingas to offer the holy water.



The month of Sawan (Monsoon) is named after the period of Samudra Manthan when for the sake of the world, Lord Shiva drank the deadliest poison called Halahala. Significantly elevated by this act of sacrifice, Lord Shiva is worshiped. Even more sacred are the Mondays during this season known as “Sawan ke Somwars,” when more stringent fastings to Shiva Lingam and rudra abhisheks are observed. This ritual includes, the bathing of Shiva Lingam with various holy substances such as milk, water, honey, and bel leaves to seek blessings of prosperity, well-being, and marital harmony.