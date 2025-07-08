Sawan 2025: Why It Matters, How to Worship, and Its Deep Significance: In Pics

Sawan, also known as Shravan Maas , is considered as one of the holiest month in the Hindu calendar. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is highly significant to his devotees. In Hinduism, Sawan typically means monsoon and falls in the month of July or August. Worshipping Lord Shiva during this month brings immense blessings and fulfill the desires of devotees. The auspicious month brings in revival and growth with lush greenery and fresh life. This year the holy month of Sawan will begin from July 11 and will witness various rituals like Sawan Somwar Vrat , Jalabhishek, Temple visits, Rudrabhishek , Saattivik lifestyle and Mangala Gauri Vrat. Sawan is the first and most significant month within Chaturmas which began on July, 6. Let’s look at the month of Sawan through a visual gallery.