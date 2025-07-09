Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons
The holy month of Sawan emphasizes spiritual discipline through fasting, satvik food, and daily prayers. Following traditional rules is believed to purify the mind and body, deepen devotion to Lord Shiva, and bring peace, blessings, and inner strength.
The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. It’s a time for spiritual cleansing, devotion, and self-discipline. Following certain traditional rules during this month is believed to bring inner peace, divine blessings, and better health.
Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food
Non-vegetarian foods are said to be tamasic foods that are heavy and impure, and they are thought to disrupt spiritual vibrations. Abstinence from non-vegetarian food purifies the body and mind and aids an individual in establishing the best connection with divine energies during this very sacred month.
No Onions and Garlic
Onions and garlic are also considered tamasic and rajasic, which build heat and agitation within the body. Abstaining from these feeds into the calmness of the body supports a meditative state.
Include Rock Salt
Rock salt (sendha namak) is lighter and considered purer than ordinary table salt. It is usually taken by those who fast and is believed to bring aid to digestion and balance energy while preserving the sacredness of food.
Include Satvik Food
Satvik foods are fresh, light, and nourishing foods, mainly fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains-that promote mental clarity and spiritual progression in alignment with your body and mind toward worship and inner reflection.
Monday Fasting (Somvar Vrat)
Fasting on Mondays is considered the most important affair for pleasing Lord Shiva. It is a mark of one's sincerity and helps to build willpower. Hence, it is thought to grant blessings for marital harmony and fulfillment of wishes. Important Mondays are July 14, July 21, July 28, and August 4.
Meditation and Prayers
You may practice daily prayers, chanting mantras like the Maha Mrityunjaya or Om Namah Shivaya, and meditating to help raise your spiritual vibrations and deepen your connection with Lord Shiva during this holy month