LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons

The holy month of Sawan emphasizes spiritual discipline through fasting, satvik food, and daily prayers. Following traditional rules is believed to purify the mind and body, deepen devotion to Lord Shiva, and bring peace, blessings, and inner strength.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
1/7

Slide 1

The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. It’s a time for spiritual cleansing, devotion, and self-discipline. Following certain traditional rules during this month is believed to bring inner peace, divine blessings, and better health.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
2/7

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food

Non-vegetarian foods are said to be tamasic foods that are heavy and impure, and they are thought to disrupt spiritual vibrations. Abstinence from non-vegetarian food purifies the body and mind and aids an individual in establishing the best connection with divine energies during this very sacred month.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
3/7

No Onions and Garlic

Onions and garlic are also considered tamasic and rajasic, which build heat and agitation within the body. Abstaining from these feeds into the calmness of the body supports a meditative state.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
4/7

Include Rock Salt

Rock salt (sendha namak) is lighter and considered purer than ordinary table salt. It is usually taken by those who fast and is believed to bring aid to digestion and balance energy while preserving the sacredness of food.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
5/7

Include Satvik Food

Satvik foods are fresh, light, and nourishing foods, mainly fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains-that promote mental clarity and spiritual progression in alignment with your body and mind toward worship and inner reflection.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
6/7

Monday Fasting (Somvar Vrat)

Fasting on Mondays is considered the most important affair for pleasing Lord Shiva. It is a mark of one's sincerity and helps to build willpower. Hence, it is thought to grant blessings for marital harmony and fulfillment of wishes. Important Mondays are July 14, July 21, July 28, and August 4.

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image
7/7

Meditation and Prayers

You may practice daily prayers, chanting mantras like the Maha Mrityunjaya or Om Namah Shivaya, and meditating to help raise your spiritual vibrations and deepen your connection with Lord Shiva during this holy month

Sawan Rules You Should Follow And Their Reasons - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?