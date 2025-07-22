Sawan Shivratri 2025: From Timings To Rituals, All You Need To Know
Saawan Shivratri is one of the most powerful nights dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer prayers, fasting, and perform rituals to seek divine blessings. Here are 7 key things you should know about this Shivratri.
When is Sawan Shivratri 2025?
Shivratri falls during the holy month of Saawan. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, 23rd July,2025. Muharat for Nishita Kaal Puja timings are 11:55 PM to 12:45 AM (approx).
Importance in the Saawan Month
Saawan is Lord Shiva's most favorite month. This Shivratri is considered highly auspicious, secondary to Mahashivratri. On this day, devotees seek Lord Shiva's blessings for peace, prosperity, health, and spiritual growth.
Mythological Significance
Lord Shiva drank the deadly poison (Halahal) during Samudra Manthan to save the world. That happened on this night. This night is also considered the time when Goddess Parvati won Shiva's heart through her intense devotion.
Temple Celebrations
Large crowds gather for midnight aarti and all Lord Shiva temples are beautifully decorated. Special aartis and shiv baraat are organized in many cities like Varanasi and Haridwar.
Spiritual Observance
On this day, chanting Om Namah Shivay, Maha Mrityunjay Mantra and reading Shiv Puran are considered powerful.
Puja Samagri List
White flowers, honey, Bilva Patra, milk, sugar, curd, ghee, dhatura fruit, sandalwood paste and incense are required for Pooja. Offer bhog like halwa, sweets and fruits and lighten up a ghee lamp.
Astrological Belief
Worshipping Lord Shiva this season is said to nullify doshas like Pitra dosh, Kaal Sarp and weak Saturn or Moon. It is especially beneficial for those facing career instability or delays in marriage.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.