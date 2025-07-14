Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics
In Hinduism, the name of Lord Shiva is synonymous to supreme power and eradication of evil. Of all the thousand-fold manifestation and divine abodes of Lord Shiva, the 12 Jyotirlinga Mahadev temples hold a very deeper meaning. Did you guys know that there are twelve temples across India where Lord Shiva manifested Himself as an eternal flame of divine light, the sacred Jyotirlinga. These sites are famously known as the twelve Jyotirlinga and became extremely influential religious sites. The spiritual energies at these places are especially charged during the sacred month of Sawan (Shraavan), a month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Millions of Shiv devotees take pilgrimages seeking his divine blessings at these sacred homes. Let’s take a visual tour of these 12 Jyotirlinga
Somnath Jyotirlinga (Prabhas Patan, Veraval, Gujarat)
Located on the western coast, this ancient shrine is considered the first among the Jyotirlingas. It boasts a rich history of resilience and spiritual significance.
Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)
Situated on the Sri Sailam mountain, this temple is revered as one of the greatest Shiva abodes. It uniquely houses both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)
The only Jyotirlinga that is Dakshinmurti (facing south), this temple in Ujjain is known for its sacred bhasma aarti. It embodies the fierce form of Shiva.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh)
This unique temple resides on an island shaped like 'Om' in the Narmada River. Devotees visit both Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar shrines here.
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga (Kedarnath, Uttarakhand)
Nestled high in the Himalayas, it's one of the most challenging yet rewarding pilgrimages. The temple is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and snow-capped peaks.
Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga (Pune, Maharashtra)
Located amidst dense forests, this temple is also the source of the Bhima River. It is known for its serene environment and unique temple architecture.
Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)
Situated in the holy city of Varanasi, this temple is believed to be the most sacred of all Shiva shrines. A dip in the Ganges followed by Darshan is highly revered.
Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga (Nashik, Maharashtra)
Near Nashik, this temple is unique for its three small lingams representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. It is also the source of the Godavari River.
Baidyanath Jyotirlinga (Deoghar, Jharkhand)
Located in Deoghar, it is believed to be the spot where Ravana offered his ten heads to Shiva. It's a significant pilgrimage site especially during Sawan.
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga (Dwarka, Gujarat)
Situated in Dwarka, this temple is revered as one of the earliest Jyotirlingas. It is believed to protect devotees from all poisons and evils.
Rameswaram (Ramanathaswamy) Jyotirlinga (Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu)
Located on an island, this temple is deeply connected to the Ramayana epic. It's revered as the place where Lord Rama worshipped Shiva.
Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Ellora, Maharashtra)
The last of the 12 Jyotirlingas, this temple is located near the famous Ellora Caves. It exemplifies ancient Indian rock-cut architecture and devotion.