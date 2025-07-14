Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics

In Hinduism, the name of Lord Shiva is synonymous to supreme power and eradication of evil. Of all the thousand-fold manifestation and divine abodes of Lord Shiva, the 12 Jyotirlinga Mahadev temples hold a very deeper meaning. Did you guys know that there are twelve temples across India where Lord Shiva manifested Himself as an eternal flame of divine light, the sacred Jyotirlinga. These sites are famously known as the twelve Jyotirlinga and became extremely influential religious sites. The spiritual energies at these places are especially charged during the sacred month of Sawan (Shraavan), a month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Millions of Shiv devotees take pilgrimages seeking his divine blessings at these sacred homes. Let’s take a visual tour of these 12 Jyotirlinga