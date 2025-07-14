LIVE TV
  Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics

In Hinduism, the name of Lord Shiva is synonymous to supreme power and eradication of evil. Of all the thousand-fold manifestation and divine abodes of Lord Shiva, the 12 Jyotirlinga Mahadev temples hold a very deeper meaning. Did you guys know that there are twelve temples across India where Lord Shiva manifested Himself as an eternal flame of divine light, the sacred Jyotirlinga. These sites are famously known as the twelve Jyotirlinga and became extremely influential religious sites. The spiritual energies at these places are especially charged  during the sacred month of Sawan (Shraavan), a month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Millions of Shiv devotees  take pilgrimages seeking his divine blessings at these sacred homes. Let’s take a visual tour of these 12 Jyotirlinga

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
1/12

Somnath Jyotirlinga (Prabhas Patan, Veraval, Gujarat)

Located on the western coast, this ancient shrine is considered the first among the Jyotirlingas. It boasts a rich history of resilience and spiritual significance.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
2/12

Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

Situated on the Sri Sailam mountain, this temple is revered as one of the greatest Shiva abodes. It uniquely houses both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
3/12

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)

The only Jyotirlinga that is Dakshinmurti (facing south), this temple in Ujjain is known for its sacred bhasma aarti. It embodies the fierce form of Shiva.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
4/12

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh)

This unique temple resides on an island shaped like 'Om' in the Narmada River. Devotees visit both Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar shrines here.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
5/12

Kedarnath Jyotirlinga (Kedarnath, Uttarakhand)

Nestled high in the Himalayas, it's one of the most challenging yet rewarding pilgrimages. The temple is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and snow-capped peaks.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
6/12

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga (Pune, Maharashtra)

Located amidst dense forests, this temple is also the source of the Bhima River. It is known for its serene environment and unique temple architecture.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
7/12

Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

Situated in the holy city of Varanasi, this temple is believed to be the most sacred of all Shiva shrines. A dip in the Ganges followed by Darshan is highly revered.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
8/12

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Near Nashik, this temple is unique for its three small lingams representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. It is also the source of the Godavari River.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
9/12

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

Located in Deoghar, it is believed to be the spot where Ravana offered his ten heads to Shiva. It's a significant pilgrimage site especially during Sawan.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
10/12

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga (Dwarka, Gujarat)

Situated in Dwarka, this temple is revered as one of the earliest Jyotirlingas. It is believed to protect devotees from all poisons and evils.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
11/12

Rameswaram (Ramanathaswamy) Jyotirlinga (Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu)

Located on an island, this temple is deeply connected to the Ramayana epic. It's revered as the place where Lord Rama worshipped Shiva.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image
12/12

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Ellora, Maharashtra)

The last of the 12 Jyotirlingas, this temple is located near the famous Ellora Caves. It exemplifies ancient Indian rock-cut architecture and devotion.

Sawan Special: Discovering Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga Temples In India, In Pics - Gallery Image

