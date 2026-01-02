LIVE TV
  • Sean Abbott To Kane William Richardson: Top Wicket-Takers In Big Bash League (BBL) History | In Photos

Sean Abbott To Kane William Richardson: Top Wicket-Takers In Big Bash League (BBL) History | In Photos

The Big Bash League (BBL) has witnessed some exceptional bowling talent over the years, and these players have consistently dominated the wicket charts.

Leading the pack is Sean Abbott with 179 wickets in 126 matches, followed by Andrew Tye (162 wickets in 119 matches), Ben Dwarshuis (153 wickets in 122 matches), Jason Behrendorff (144 wickets in 110 matches), and Kane Richardson (142 wickets in 118 matches).

Their skill, consistency, and match-winning performances have made them legends in BBL history.

(Photos credits: All images are taken from X)

Published: January 2, 2026 17:16:01 IST
Sean Abbott – BBL’s Wicket Machine!
1/5

Sean Abbott – BBL’s Wicket Machine!

Sean Abbott has been a consistent force in the Big Bash League since 2011, claiming 179 wickets in 126 matches. Known for his precision and match-winning spells, he remains one of the league’s top wicket-takers.

Andrew Tye – Pace & Precision!
2/5

Andrew Tye – Pace & Precision!

Andrew Tye has been a standout pacer in the Big Bash League since 2014, taking 162 wickets in 119 matches. His deadly yorkers and consistent performances make him one of the competition’s top wicket-takers.

Ben Dwarshuis – BBL’s Consistent Strike Bowler!
3/5

Ben Dwarshuis – BBL’s Consistent Strike Bowler!

Since 2014, Ben Dwarshuis has been a reliable wicket-taker in the Big Bash League, claiming 153 wickets in 122 matches. His sharp pace and clever variations have made him a key player for his team.

Jason Behrendorff – BBL’s Wicket-Taking Ace!
4/5

Jason Behrendorff – BBL’s Wicket-Taking Ace!

Jason Behrendorff has been a standout bowler in the Big Bash League since 2012, picking up 144 wickets in 110 matches. Known for his deadly left-arm pace and consistency, he remains one of the league’s top performers.

Kane Richardson – BBL’s Wicket-Taker Extraordinaire!
5/5

Kane Richardson – BBL’s Wicket-Taker Extraordinaire!

Kane Richardson has been a key strike bowler in the Big Bash League since 2011, claiming 142 wickets in 118 matches. His pace, accuracy, and knack for breaking partnerships make him one of the league’s top wicket-takers

