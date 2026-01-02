Sean Abbott To Kane William Richardson: Top Wicket-Takers In Big Bash League (BBL) History | In Photos

The Big Bash League (BBL) has witnessed some exceptional bowling talent over the years, and these players have consistently dominated the wicket charts.

Leading the pack is Sean Abbott with 179 wickets in 126 matches, followed by Andrew Tye (162 wickets in 119 matches), Ben Dwarshuis (153 wickets in 122 matches), Jason Behrendorff (144 wickets in 110 matches), and Kane Richardson (142 wickets in 118 matches).

Their skill, consistency, and match-winning performances have made them legends in BBL history.

(Photos credits: All images are taken from X)