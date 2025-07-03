Harvey Weinstein To Kevin Spacey: 5 Hollywood Men Charged With Sex Crime Before Sean Diddy Combs

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby was the first celebrity tried in the #MeToo era, arrested in 2015 based on newly unsealed evidence related to Andrea Constand’s accusations of drugging and sexual assault. After a mistrial in 2017, he was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to up to 10 years. However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021 due to prosecutorial issues. Cosby, accused by over 60 women, has denied all allegations.