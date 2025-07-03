- Home>
- Harvey Weinstein To Kevin Spacey: 5 Hollywood Men Charged With Sex Crime Before Sean Diddy Combs
Since the #MeToo movement began, many male celebrities have faced accusations of sexual misconduct, but few have been formally charged. Sean “Diddy” Combs is now among the select group of music and film stars to face criminal prosecution. Here’s a look at some of the most notable cases and their outcomes.
Harvey Weinstein
Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faced prosecution in New York and California after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. In 2022, a Los Angeles jury convicted him of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian actor and model during a 2013 film festival, resulting in three guilty counts.
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby was the first celebrity tried in the #MeToo era, arrested in 2015 based on newly unsealed evidence related to Andrea Constand’s accusations of drugging and sexual assault. After a mistrial in 2017, he was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to up to 10 years. However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021 due to prosecutorial issues. Cosby, accused by over 60 women, has denied all allegations.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted by federal juries in Chicago and New York for producing child sexual abuse materials and sex trafficking. Sentenced to 30 years in New York and 20 years in Chicago, he was accused of exploiting his fame to abuse young fans over decades, aided by an entourage that helped silence victims. His attorneys are currently appealing the convictions.
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in New York and charged with federal racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege he used his influence to coerce victims into drug-fueled sexual performances and employed violence and blackmail to silence them. Facing up to 15 years in prison, a judge denied his request to await trial at his Florida mansion instead of jail.
Kevin Spacey
Last year, Kevin Spacey was acquitted by a London jury of sexual assault charges from four men alleging misconduct over 20 years. While accused of inappropriate behavior, Spacey claimed consensual flings and apologized for a “clumsy pass.” This victory followed his successful defense against a 2022 civil lawsuit by actor Anthony Rapp in New York.