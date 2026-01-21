Second Lady Usha Vance Pregnant With Fourth Child: Inside Vice President JD Vance’s Family, Marriage and Their Love Story
Vice President JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance has announced that she is expecting her fourth child. Sharing the news on X, the second lady said she and her family are excited to welcome a baby boy, due in late July.
“Usha and the baby are doing well,” the statement shared on the second lady’s social media account on Tuesday said. Take a look at their journey together and love story.
Second Lady Usha Vance has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with Vice President JD Vance.
Usha Vance: Early Life
Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) grew up in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, California. She is the daughter of a mechanical engineer and a molecular biologist, both of whom immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, India.
Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance First Meeting
Usha Vance first met JD Vance in 2010 while studying at Yale Law School, where they became acquainted through a discussion group focused on “social decline in white America.”
Vice President JD Vance Proposed Usha Vance
Vice President JD Vance reported “broke every rule of modern dating” by confessing his love to Usha after their very first date. Coming from a stable academic family as the daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha supported JD, who grew up in a working-class household marked by addiction, as he adjusted to the elite culture of the Ivy League.
Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance: Marriage
Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance got married in 2014 in Kentucky. Reflecting their different backgrounds, they chose an interfaith wedding that included a Hindu pandit as well as a Christian friend who read from the Bible.
Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance: Children
As of 2026, Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance have three children- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. On January 20, 2026, they shared that they are expecting their fourth child, making Usha the first vice-presidential spouse to be pregnant while in office.
