  See Cute Photos Of Couple Who Is Expecting A Child? Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

See Cute Photos Of Couple Who Is Expecting A Child? Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha make one of Bollywood’s sweetest couples, known for their genuine chemistry both on and off screen. Fans love seeing these glimpses of their private happiness, as the duo effortlessly radiates charm and affection in every snapshot.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
1/7

The Charming Duo

A stunning couple known for their offbeat charm and adorable moments together. In this outfit both are looking beautiful together.

2/7

Candid Smiles

A glimpse into their glamorous smiles that capture the pure comfort they share in each other's company. They are perfectly made for each other.

3/7

Red Carpet Glam

Dressed to impress, they shine bright on every red carpet, proving that style and love go hand in hand.

4/7

Travel Dairies

Exploring new places hand in hand, their travel photos radiate warmth and togetherness. Both are enjoying with love and creating beautiful memories.

5/7

Casual Moments

These casual snapshots show their effortless chemistry and genuine connection. Their eyes are shining whenever they are together.

6/7

Playful Vibes

Whether goofing around or sharing private jokes, their playful energy is heartwarming. They are looking very cute and blushing together.

7/7

Forever Together

Their bond speaks volumes, A beautiful journey of love, trust, joy, and endless support. Now they are expecting a child soon, starting a new world.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only.

