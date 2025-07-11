See Cute Photos Of Couple Who Is Expecting A Child? Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha make one of Bollywood’s sweetest couples, known for their genuine chemistry both on and off screen. Fans love seeing these glimpses of their private happiness, as the duo effortlessly radiates charm and affection in every snapshot.
The Charming Duo
A stunning couple known for their offbeat charm and adorable moments together. In this outfit both are looking beautiful together.
Candid Smiles
A glimpse into their glamorous smiles that capture the pure comfort they share in each other's company. They are perfectly made for each other.
Red Carpet Glam
Dressed to impress, they shine bright on every red carpet, proving that style and love go hand in hand.
Travel Dairies
Exploring new places hand in hand, their travel photos radiate warmth and togetherness. Both are enjoying with love and creating beautiful memories.
Casual Moments
These casual snapshots show their effortless chemistry and genuine connection. Their eyes are shining whenever they are together.
Playful Vibes
Whether goofing around or sharing private jokes, their playful energy is heartwarming. They are looking very cute and blushing together.
Forever Together
Their bond speaks volumes, A beautiful journey of love, trust, joy, and endless support. Now they are expecting a child soon, starting a new world.
Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only.