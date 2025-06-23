Live Tv
  • Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels

Selena Gomez began as a child star on Barney & Friends, moved up through Disney hits like Wizards of Waverly Place, and then transitioned into music—a well-trodden path, yet what she’s done afterward truly sets her apart.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
1/7

elena Gomez – “Hands to Myself” Music Video

A series of screenshots from the film-like “Hands to Myself” video shows Selena Gomez breaking into a stylish penthouse, dressed in lingerie and heels—capturing her obsession and control as she enacts her fantasy.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
2/7

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar” (Origins, 2018)

A collage featuring the single cover for “Bad Liar” alongside stills from the music video and live performances, capturing the song’s moody and introspective aesthetic.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
3/7

Selena Gomez – “Love You Like a Love Song” Visuals

A colorful set of images featuring Selena Gomez in stylized outfits and artsy settings, mirroring the dreamy yet catchy vibe of the song’s music video.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
4/7

Selena Gomez – “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

A poignant collage of black-and-white visuals featuring Selena in the music video, tearfully expressing heartbreak and inner conflict while speaking directly to the camera in an intimate setting.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
5/7

Selena Gomez – “Same Old Love” Single Aesthetic

A stylized image of Selena against a dark, city-chic backdrop in evening attire—reflecting the song’s moody, sophisticated vibe.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
6/7

Selena Gomez – “Good for You” Single Artwork

The single cover features Selena Gomez in a fitted top, reclining in a sultry pose against a bare, monochrome wall—reflecting the track’s intimate and mature aesthetic.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image
7/7

Selena Gomez – “Naturally” (2009 Single)

Four visuals capturing Selena Gomez & The Scene’s “Naturally”: two official single covers and two vibrant promotional shots highlighting the song's lively, dance-pop spirit and Selena’s early music era.

Selena Gomez: 7 Songs Everyone Feels - Gallery Image

