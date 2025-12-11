LIVE TV
Selena Gomez Celebrates First Christmas as a Married Woman with Benny Blanco – See Their Adorable New Photos

Selena Gomez celebrates her first Christmas as a married woman with Benny Blanco. See their adorable new photos from their festive newlywed celebrations.

December 11, 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Celebrate Their First Christmas
1/7

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Celebrate Their First Christmas

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will celebrate their first married Christmas together this year, with lots of love and laughter to fill their beautiful photo album, showcasing all the wonderful new memories of their love and life together.

The Newlywed Glow
2/7

The Newlywed Glow

The new images of the couple show their happiness shining through bright and brilliant. They have captured the joy of being a newlywed couple, celebrating the festive season of Christmas and sharing as many warm hugs as they do silly moments.

A Home Filled with Christmas Cheer and Love
3/7

A Home Filled with Christmas Cheer and Love

Every corner of their Christmas celebration was filled with bright lights, classic red decorations, and a perfectly arranged Christmas tree. All of these items contributed to creating an intimate and cozy setting in celebration of all the love and joy that their marriage brings to their lives.

Selena’s Stylish Holiday Look
4/7

Selena’s Stylish Holiday Look

Selena looked amazing in soft shades of winter and wearing natural glamour. Her effortless style was well paired with Benny's laid-back fashion for their blissful holiday images that radiated sweetness, authenticity, and warmth.

Benny's Thoughtful Candid Moments
5/7

Benny's Thoughtful Candid Moments

Benny Blanco gave fans a glimpse of his candid moments while he was capturing Selena's laughter at home while he was decorating and enjoying holiday treats. The playful bond he shares with Selena and the comfort of being married is very evident from these moments shared with fans.

Fans Celebrate Their Big Milestone
6/7

Fans Celebrate Their Big Milestone

Fans flooded social media with love, cheering the couple’s first Christmas together as husband and wife, calling the photos “adorable,” “wholesome,” and a beautiful start to their married celebrations.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and social media updates. Details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s personal life are subject to change. No unauthorized claims are made.

