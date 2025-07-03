Live Tv
  Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life

The 7 Wonders of the World are not just architectural marvels, they are a symbol of cultural brilliance and human determination. Here are the 7 Wonders of the World listed below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
1/7

The Great Wall of China (China)

It is the longest structure ever built by humans and visible from space. It is a massive stone wall stretching over 21,000 km, originally made to protect Chinese kingdoms from invasions.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
2/7

Petra (Jordan)

It is known for the iconic "treasury" facade and hidden tombs and temples. It is an ancient city covered into rose red cliffs. It was once a trade hub of the Nabataeans.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
3/7

Christ The Redeemer (Brazil)

Completed in 1931, this stands atop the Corcovado mountain. It is a 98 foot tall statue of Jesus Christ, symbolizing peace and Brazilian faith.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
4/7

Machu Picchu (Peru)

Famous for its scenic views and precise stone architecture, this is a mystical Incan city set high in the Andes Mountains that was built in the 15th century.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
5/7

Chichén Itzá (Mexico)

This is a massive Mayan pyramid and ceremonial complex dating back to 600 AD. The main pyramid, El Castillo, aligns perfectly with the sun during equinoxes.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
6/7

Roman Colosseum (Italy)

Built in 80 AD, this wonder could seat over 50,000 spectators. Once help gladiator battles and public spectacles in it.

Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life - Gallery Image
7/7

Taj Mahal (India)

A symbol of eternal love, this is a white marble monument built by the Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

