Seven Wonders Of The World You Should Visit Once In Your Life
The 7 Wonders of the World are not just architectural marvels, they are a symbol of cultural brilliance and human determination. Here are the 7 Wonders of the World listed below.
The Great Wall of China (China)
It is the longest structure ever built by humans and visible from space. It is a massive stone wall stretching over 21,000 km, originally made to protect Chinese kingdoms from invasions.
Petra (Jordan)
It is known for the iconic "treasury" facade and hidden tombs and temples. It is an ancient city covered into rose red cliffs. It was once a trade hub of the Nabataeans.
Christ The Redeemer (Brazil)
Completed in 1931, this stands atop the Corcovado mountain. It is a 98 foot tall statue of Jesus Christ, symbolizing peace and Brazilian faith.
Machu Picchu (Peru)
Famous for its scenic views and precise stone architecture, this is a mystical Incan city set high in the Andes Mountains that was built in the 15th century.
Chichén Itzá (Mexico)
This is a massive Mayan pyramid and ceremonial complex dating back to 600 AD. The main pyramid, El Castillo, aligns perfectly with the sun during equinoxes.
Roman Colosseum (Italy)
Built in 80 AD, this wonder could seat over 50,000 spectators. Once help gladiator battles and public spectacles in it.
Taj Mahal (India)
A symbol of eternal love, this is a white marble monument built by the Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
