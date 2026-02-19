LIVE TV
  Sexy South Actress Nithya Menen Turns Producer: SHOCKS Fans By Joining Samantha Ruth's Power Club

Sexy South Actress Nithya Menen Turns Producer: SHOCKS Fans By Joining Samantha Ruth’s Power Club

National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen is stepping into a new role off-screen as she turns producer, marking a bold new chapter in her career. Joining actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu who are backing their own projects, her move reflects a growing trend of female stars taking creative control and shaping meaningful cinema.

Published By: Published: February 19, 2026 15:56:50 IST
Nithya Menen Turns Producer
1/6
Sexy South Actress Nithya Menen Turns Producer: SHOCKS Fans By Joining Samantha Ruth's Power Club

Nithya Menen Turns Producer

The National Award-winning actress has officially entered film production. She launched her own banner named Keyuri Productions. This marks a major creative shift in her career.

Launch of Keyuri Productions
2/6

Launch of Keyuri Productions

The banner reflects her personal vision for meaningful cinema. She aims to back strong stories and emotional narratives. Projects will focus on impactful and content-driven storytelling.

Joining Actresses Turning Producers
3/6

Joining Actresses Turning Producers

She joins stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others entering production. More actresses are taking creative control behind the camera. This shift highlights growing female leadership in cinema.

A Career Built on Strong Choices
4/6

A Career Built on Strong Choices

Nithya is known for performance-driven roles across multiple languages. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her versatility has earned critical acclaim and awards.

Industry Buzz Around the Move
5/6

Industry Buzz Around the Move

Her transition has sparked strong interest in film circles. Fans are eager to see what stories she chooses to produce. The move signals a new creative chapter in her journey.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information about Nithya Menen’s production venture is based on recent media reports and public announcements. Details regarding upcoming projects and production plans may evolve over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only.

