Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani and More Celebs Attended This Star-Studded Mumbai Wedding
High profile gathering in Mumbai, specifically for the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar (son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar) and Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026. The event was a star studded affair attended by prominent figures from Bollywood, business, and sports.
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan
Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan graced the wedding in stunning designer outfits, adding glamour and elegance to the occasion.
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan
The iconic couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stole the spotlight with their elegant attire and charming presence, delighting fans and photographers alike.
Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani
Industrialist power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended, representing India’s business elite, and their presence highlighted the grandeur of the celebrations.
MS Dhoni & Sakshi Dhoni
Cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also present, adding a sports star presence to the glamour-filled event.
Irfan Pathan & Wife
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig made a stylish appearance, celebrating the union alongside Bollywood and business elites.
Devendra Fadnavis
Politician Devendra Fadnavis and his wife joined the high-profile gathering, representing India’s political landscape at this star-studded event.
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech
Cricket star Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech graced the wedding with their stylish presence, adding charm and celebrity sparkle to the celebrations.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information, social media posts, and media reports. We do not claim any personal association with the celebrities or their families, and all images or references are for informational and entertainment purposes only.