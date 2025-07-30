India’s Richest Actor Owns Rs 74,000 Crore- Wait Till Your Hear What His Wife Earns
He’s the richest actor in India, like seriously—his net worth is around ₹74,000 crore. But… his wife? She’s not just sitting pretty. Her earnings and luxury business are on another level. She’s making crores with her luxurious business skills. These two aren’t just Bollywood stars, they’re a full-on power couple. Living that rich, glam life and still making more money. You’ll be shocked when you find out who they are. Keep scrolling, it’s wild!
Who Is Bollywood’s Richest Actor?
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amir Khan are among the top Bollywood actors. Every producer knows their big fat fees for any film, but they know that the movie is going to be a super duper hit. But still, the question remains, who is the richest actor in the industry? Who is this actor who owns Rs 74000 crore?
SRK Among Richest Actors
Let’s break the suspense, the actor is known other than Bollywood's King Khan, ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. He is one of the richest actors in India, who delivers blockbuster hits to Bollywood. In February of this year, Square Magazine published a compilation of the wealthiest actors in the world. Among the top 10 richest actors featured on this list was King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, who secured fourth position in the list. According to Esquire, Shah Rukh Khan's total assets are $ 876.5 million, or Rs 7500 crore.
Gauri Khan’s Luxury Business Empire
Now, let’s talk about the queen, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, away from the movie industry. She still managed to establish his name with her work and luxurious taste. Gauri Khan is well-known as an interior designer. In addition to her work in interior design, Gauri manages several other businesses. Now, she has also become a part of the restaurant business as she launches a fine dining experience with a blend of her luxurious taste, Torri.
Gauri Khan’s Global Properties List
Gauri Khan generates multiple incomes through her talents. In addition to being an interior designer, she co-owns a production company, ‘Cade Chillies Entertainment’, with her husband. Gauri Khan is also the owner of luxurious properties in Mumbai, Delhi, Alibaug, London, Dubai, and Los Angeles.
Gauri Khan’s Net Worth Revealed
According to Lifestyle Asia, Gauri’s net worth is more than 1600 crores. Her luxury store in Mumbai is worth Rs 150 crores.
Disclaimer
All information in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources, including media reports and online publications. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only,