India’s Richest Actor Owns Rs 74,000 Crore- Wait Till Your Hear What His Wife Earns

Gauri Khan’s Luxury Business Empire

Now, let’s talk about the queen, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, away from the movie industry. She still managed to establish his name with her work and luxurious taste. Gauri Khan is well-known as an interior designer. In addition to her work in interior design, Gauri manages several other businesses. Now, she has also become a part of the restaurant business as she launches a fine dining experience with a blend of her luxurious taste, Torri.