Shahid Kapoor Goes Wild in ‘Jalwa’! His Most Fierce and Unfiltered Avatar in O Romeo Will Leave Fans Stunned

The explosive new track Jalwa from O’Romeo is finally here and it presents Shahid Kapoor in a bold and power packed form. The song delivers a striking mix of raw action, dramatic visuals and commanding screen presence that instantly captures attention. With music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and meaningful lyrics penned by Gulzar, the track sets the tone for the film’s dark and intense narrative. Jalwa has already started creating strong buzz among fans and is being called the standout moment of the film’s album.