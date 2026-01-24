Shambhala Movie OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Aadi Saikumar’s New Telugu Mystery Thriller

Shambhala Movie OTT: Story

Set in the 1980s, the story begins when a meteor crashes near the village of Shambhala, triggering a series of unsettling events. Villagers start exhibiting strange behaviour, harming themselves, and in some cases, meeting violent deaths. While the locals attribute the chaos to a supernatural evil and turn to superstition, a scientist named Vikram arrives to investigate the meteor, firmly rejecting fear-driven beliefs and insisting that science offers rational explanations.