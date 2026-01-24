Shambhala Movie OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast- Everything About Aadi Saikumar’s New Telugu Mystery Thriller
Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala, the supernatural Telugu mystery thriller that blended mysticism, science, and suspense, is set to make its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The film hit cinemas on 25 December 2025 and is directed by Ugandhar Muni, with Aadi Saikumar starring. Here’s a deep dive into Shambhala OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.
Shambhala Movie OTT: Release Date
Shambhala is set to release on 22 January 2026, marking its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Fans are creating buzz around social media, with fans sharing clips, posters, and reactions while praising its eerie atmosphere and intriguing storyline.
Shambhala Movie OTT: Release Platform
Shambhala is scheduled to stream on the Telugu OTT digital platform Aha. Aha Gold premium subscribers will enjoy the movie, starting from 21 January.
Shambhala Movie OTT: Cast
Shambhala cast includes Aadi Saikumar and Archana Iyer in lead roles alongside Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, and Ravi Varma in prominent roles.
Shambhala Movie OTT: Story
Set in the 1980s, the story begins when a meteor crashes near the village of Shambhala, triggering a series of unsettling events. Villagers start exhibiting strange behaviour, harming themselves, and in some cases, meeting violent deaths. While the locals attribute the chaos to a supernatural evil and turn to superstition, a scientist named Vikram arrives to investigate the meteor, firmly rejecting fear-driven beliefs and insisting that science offers rational explanations.