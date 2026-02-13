Shanaya Kapoor Got CHEATED: Tu Yaa Main Hot Actress Reveals Personal Life Secrets | Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Other Details
Shanaya Kapoor is making headlines not just for her new film but for a shocking personal revelation. The Tu Yaa Main actress opened up about heartbreak, leaving fans surprised. From big screen buzz to personal truths, Shanaya is trending everywhere. Fans are eager to know more about the rising star behind the viral headlines. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Shanaya Kapoor.
Shanaya Kapoor Birthday & Age
Shanaya was born on 3 November 1999. She is 26 years old in 2026.
Tu Yaa Main Release Date
Theatrical release: 13 February 2026
OTT release: Netflix (expected April 10, 2026)
Genre: survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor Boyfriend- Cheating Revelation
Shanaya Kapoor revealed a past relationship trauma in an interview. She discovered her partner was messaging multiple women during a trip. She described it as emotional cheating and one of the scariest chapters of her love life.
Shanaya Kapoor Movies
She made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025). Her latest movie is Tu Yaa Main released on 13 February, 2026 (today).
Shanaya Kapoor Career Background
She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl before acting. She is known for describing herself as an “old-school romantic” despite Gen Z dating culture.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.