7 Animals That Can Transform Their Bodies
Flatworm
They have a soft and flexible body that can contract or stretch to squeeze through narrow spaces. They change shape to crawl or glide on surfaces.
Sea Slug (Nudibranch)
They change their body shape by retracting or extending their cerata. They can curl or flatten their body to fit crevices. They use shape changes for camouflage purposes.
Jellyfish
They can change the curvature and size of their bell. Their soft body allows them for flexible deformation. They contract snd pulsate their bell, altering shape for movement.
Chameleon
They change shape and body posture for camouflage. They can puff up their body to appear larger. They adjust their skin color to match the environment.
Starfish
They use tube feet to move and reshape body orientation. They can regenerate their lost arms. Some species curl their arms to protect themselves.
Cuttlefish
They adjust their body shape by deflating or inflating parts of their body. They use specialized muscles for rapid shape change. They also change their skin texture to blend into surroundings.
Octopus
They can squeeze through tiny gaps by altering their body shape. They use muscles to mold their arms and body. They change color and skin texture for camouflage.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.