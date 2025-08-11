LIVE TV
7 Animals That Can Transform Their Bodies

Nature is full of fascinating creatures with extraordinary survival tricks. These animals change their bodies’ shape for camouflage or self-defense. Here is a list of 7 animals that take transformation to a whole new level.
Flatworm

They have a soft and flexible body that can contract or stretch to squeeze through narrow spaces. They change shape to crawl or glide on surfaces.

Sea Slug (Nudibranch)

They change their body shape by retracting or extending their cerata. They can curl or flatten their body to fit crevices. They use shape changes for camouflage purposes.

Jellyfish

They can change the curvature and size of their bell. Their soft body allows them for flexible deformation. They contract snd pulsate their bell, altering shape for movement.

Chameleon

They change shape and body posture for camouflage. They can puff up their body to appear larger. They adjust their skin color to match the environment.

Starfish

They use tube feet to move and reshape body orientation. They can regenerate their lost arms. Some species curl their arms to protect themselves.

Cuttlefish

They adjust their body shape by deflating or inflating parts of their body. They use specialized muscles for rapid shape change. They also change their skin texture to blend into surroundings.

Octopus

They can squeeze through tiny gaps by altering their body shape. They use muscles to mold their arms and body. They change color and skin texture for camouflage.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

