Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Streaming Platform, New Sharks, Judges List- Everything About Brand New Business Season
Shark Tank India season 5 is all set to return with a brand-new business season, promising fresh pitches, new sharks, and high-stakes investment drama. One of India’s most popular startup reality shows, the upcoming season is expected to bring innovative entrepreneurs, bigger funding deals, and a revamped judging panel.
Here’s everything about Shark India Season 5 release date, streaming platform, new sharks, judges, and more.
Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date
Shark Tank India Season 5 will stream from January 5, 2026, marking the return of the popular business reality show with a brand-new season.
Shark Tank India Season 5: Streaming Platform
Shark Tank India Season 5 is scheduled to drop next season on Sony Liv, which is expected to feature fresh entrepreneurial ideas, intense negotiations, and a renewed panel.
Shark Tank India Season 5: New Shark
Viewers is raising excitement with the announcement of new sharks joining the panel, including Shaily Mehrotra (CEO, Fixderma India), Hardik Kothiya (Founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar), Mohit Yadav (CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd), Kanika Tekriwal (Founder of JetSetGo Aviation), and Pratham Mittal (Founder of Masters’ Union & Tetra).
Shark Tank India Season 5: Judges List
Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Viraj Bahl, Kunal Bahl, Ritesh Agarwal, and Amit Jain will be seen on Shark Tank season 5.