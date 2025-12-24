LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Streaming Platform, New Sharks, Judges List- Everything About Brand New Business Season

Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Streaming Platform, New Sharks, Judges List- Everything About Brand New Business Season

Shark Tank India season 5 is all set to return with a brand-new business season, promising fresh pitches, new sharks, and high-stakes investment drama. One of India’s most popular startup reality shows, the upcoming season is expected to bring innovative entrepreneurs, bigger funding deals, and a revamped judging panel.

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 18:30:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shark Tank India Season 5
1/5

Shark Tank India Season 5

Here’s everything about Shark India Season 5 release date, streaming platform, new sharks, judges, and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date
2/5

Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date

Shark Tank India Season 5 will stream from January 5, 2026, marking the return of the popular business reality show with a brand-new season.

Shark Tank India Season 5: Streaming Platform
3/5

Shark Tank India Season 5: Streaming Platform

Shark Tank India Season 5 is scheduled to drop next season on Sony Liv, which is expected to feature fresh entrepreneurial ideas, intense negotiations, and a renewed panel.

You Might Be Interested In
Shark Tank India Season 5: New Shark
4/5

Shark Tank India Season 5: New Shark

Viewers is raising excitement with the announcement of new sharks joining the panel, including Shaily Mehrotra (CEO, Fixderma India), Hardik Kothiya (Founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar), Mohit Yadav (CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd), Kanika Tekriwal (Founder of JetSetGo Aviation), and Pratham Mittal (Founder of Masters’ Union & Tetra).

You Might Be Interested In
Shark Tank India Season 5: Judges List
5/5

Shark Tank India Season 5: Judges List

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Viraj Bahl, Kunal Bahl, Ritesh Agarwal, and Amit Jain will be seen on Shark Tank season 5.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS