Golfer by Day, Glamour by Night: Sharmila Nicollet’s Jaw-Dropping Photos That Rival Hollywood’s A-Listers
Sharmila Nicollet is not only remembered as a classy lady outside the golf course, but a pioneer in Indian golf and a world sports icon. And, despite a sporting career that spans both swimming and golf, and glamorous media presence, she does not lose her fans. The following are five snapshots of her world.
1. Champion on the Greens
Having won 11 professional titles on the Women Golf Association of India tour, Sharmila Nicollet has shown that she is one of the most successful Indian women golfers due to her accuracy and perseverance.
2. A Swimmer Turned Golfer
She ruled the swimming pools first before she conquered the fairways where she won over 70 national and state medals. Such a change makes her excellent flexibility the most successful one in any sports.
3. Breaking Records Early
Sharmila entered the world of golf at the age of 11 and became the winner of her first tournament when she was only 15 years old. In 2012 she set an Indian record in golf by becoming the youngest Indian to gain entry into the Ladies European Tour.
4. An Indian Sports Face of the World
Nicollet is the Indian sports personality who has taken the tricolor worldwide by playing for India during the Asian Games in Doha and other international contests, setting an example for young sportsmen.
5. Grace Beyond the Course
Sharmila has a French father and Indian mother, and thus has a cosmopolitan charisma. The other thing that interests her is that she is associated with Olympic sprinter Kenny Bednarek and that glamour and sporting genius are one.