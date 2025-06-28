Shefali Jariwala to Siddharth Shukla: 7 Famous Celebrities who Passed Away Young in their 40s

Shefali Jariwala (1982-2025)

Shefali Jariwala, famous for Kanta Laga and her bold appearance in Big Boss 13, passed away recently in her early 40s from cardiac arrest, leaving her fans heart broken.



Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.