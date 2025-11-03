LIVE TV
  • Shehnaaz Gill EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Career, Net Worth & Other Shocking Details Revealed

Shehnaaz Gill EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Career, Net Worth & Other Shocking Details Revealed

Shehnaaz Gill’s new movie “Ikk Kudi” is already a blockbuster! She’s carving a place in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema with her energetic item songs and unmatched charisma. Known for her ability to own the stage and captivate audiences, Shehnaaz continues to shine wherever she goes. But, the question remains- is this energy truly genuine or just a clever PR strategy? Here’s everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill.

By: Last Updated: November 3, 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shehnaaz Gill Age & Education
1/7

Shehnaaz Gill Age & Education

Shehnaaz Gill was born on January 27, 1993, in Beas, Punjab, India. She completed her graduation from Lovely Professional University, Punjab.

Shehnaaz Gill Boyfriend
2/7

Shehnaaz Gill Boyfriend

Shehnaaz shared a deep emotional bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she met on Bigg Boss 13. After Sidharth passing, Shehnaaz stayed private about her dating life.

Shehnaaz Gill Movies
3/7

Shehnaaz Gill Movies

Shehnaaz debuted in Punjabi film "Kala Shah Kala" (2019). Her first Bollywood film was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Recently, she starred in "Ikk Kudi" which released on October 31, 2025.

Shehnaaz Gill Item Songs
4/7

Shehnaaz Gill Item Songs

Shehnaaz has also worked in dance songs like Moonrise, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai and her recent Gani remix highlights her versatility and bold styling.

Shehnaaz Gill Net Worth
5/7

Shehnaaz Gill Net Worth

Shehnaaz's estimated net worth is around ₹25–30 crore (as of 2025). Her income sources include films, music, YouTube and social media. She reportedly charges ₹10–15 lakh per Instagram post.

Shehnaaz Gill Personality
6/7

Shehnaaz Gill Personality

Shehnaaz is known for her bubbly nature and Punjabi charm. Her fashion evolved from cute and playful to elegant and hot, often seen in Manish Malhotra or Sabyasachi outfits.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

