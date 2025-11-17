LIVE TV
  Sherlyn Chopra EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Career & Other SHOCKING Secrets Revealed!

Sherlyn Chopra EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Career & Other SHOCKING Secrets Revealed!

Sherlyn Chopra is one of Bollywood’s boldest and most controversial personalities. She’s always in the headlines for her fearless attitude, glamour and outspoken nature.  From reality shows to movies, her journey has been dramatic and unapologetic. Here’s everything you need to know about Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn Chopra Age
1/7

Sherlyn Chopra Age

Sherlyn Chopra was born on 11 February 1984. She is currently 41 years old, as of 2025. Her original name is Mona Chopra.

Sherlyn Chopra Boyfriend
2/7

Sherlyn Chopra Boyfriend

Sherlyn has never publicly confirmed a long-term boyfriend. She has often stated in interviews that men fear dating bold women.

Sherlyn Chopra Career
3/7

Sherlyn Chopra Career

Sherlyn started her career with Telugu films before shifting to Bollywood. She gained attention with Bigg Boss Season 3 where her bold personality stood out. She became the first Indian woman to pose for Playboy magazine. She also appeared in MTV Splitsvilla 12 as a guest personality.

Sherlyn Chopra Controversies
4/7

Sherlyn Chopra Controversies

She publicly accused multiple producers and actors during the #MeToo movement. She claimed she was once invited to a "playboy-like party" in Bollywood, which stirred debates.

Sherlyn Chopra Secrets
5/7

Sherlyn Chopra Secrets

Sherlyn was crowned as Miss Andhra Pradesh in her early teens. She writes poetry and motivational captions herself. She is fluent in Hindi, English and Telugu.

Sherlyn Chopra Breast Implants Removal
6/7

Sherlyn Chopra Breast Implants Removal

Sherlyn openly revealed that she removed her breast implants due to serious health issues. She said the implants caused discomfort, hormonal imbalance, and long-term pain.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

