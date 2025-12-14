Shilpa Shinde Returns as Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 With Spooky Ghungatganj Twist
Shilpa Shinde returns as Angoori after nine years in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, shifting to spooky Ghungatganj with horror-comedy elements, rebooted sets, nostalgic appeal, and renewed audience buzz.
After nine years, Shilpa Shinde is back as Angoori
Shilpa Shinde's comeback as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is indeed much-awaited, and she is returning after almost nine years.
New location, Ghungatganj, becomes a spooky setting
The remade season from Kanpur to the haunted village of Ghungatganj combines the horror-comedy narrative twist with the classic sitcom humour in a novel way.
The horror and chaos of the supernatural teaser, the promos
The promotional videos reveal ghostly encounters, dramatic lighting, and spooky styling, all of which give a hint at the fusion of horror elements driven by parody with imminent comedy.
The creators reboot the sets and story to attract nostalgia
The producers are revamping the sets and storylines and are, therefore, taking nostalgia into account while highlighting Shilpa Shinde's return as the main attraction of version 2.0.
The run of Shubhangi Atre ends with the original Angoori coming back
With Shilpa stepping back, the phase of Shubhangi Atre is said to be over, thus bringing back the original Angoori Bhabhi whom the audience loved.