Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally
Traditional methods take a longer time to appear as compared to commercial whitening products, but these are more safer and affordable than chemical products. Methods for whitening teeth focus on natural, time tested practices that enhance oral hygiene and gradually reduce surface stains.
Brushing with baking soda
A natural whitening agent that gently scrubs away surface stains on the teeth. Regular use can lead to more whiter teeth over time.
Oil pulling with coconut oil
An ancient Indian remedy that involves swishing oil in your mouth for 10-20 minutes. This promote oral health and a brighter smile.
Hydrogen peroxide rinse
A natural bleaching agent that also kills bacteria. It should be used with caution, not to be swallowed.
Brushing with activated charcoal
It can help remove stains from teeth due to its high absorbency. Use it gently to avoid wearing down tooth enamel.
Eating crunchy fruits and vegetables
There are some fruits like celery and apples, that act as natural toothbrushes. Other fruits like strawberries can help lighten tooth discoloration naturally.
Using apple cider vinegar
This has natural bleaching properties and antibacterial effects. It can help removing surface stains, should be used sparingly and followed by rinsing with plain water.
Maintaining good oral hygiene
Keep your teeth white by brushing twice a day, regular dental checkups, and removing plaque. Use toothpaste without harsh chemicals.
Disclaimer
The information provided is for general knowledge purposes only, viewers are advised to try these on their own risk.