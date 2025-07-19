LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally

Traditional methods take a longer time to appear as compared to commercial whitening products, but these are more safer and affordable than chemical products. Methods for whitening teeth focus on natural, time tested practices that enhance oral hygiene and gradually reduce surface stains. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
1/8

Brushing with baking soda

A natural whitening agent that gently scrubs away surface stains on the teeth. Regular use can lead to more whiter teeth over time.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
2/8

Oil pulling with coconut oil

An ancient Indian remedy that involves swishing oil in your mouth for 10-20 minutes. This promote oral health and a brighter smile.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
3/8

Hydrogen peroxide rinse

A natural bleaching agent that also kills bacteria. It should be used with caution, not to be swallowed.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
4/8

Brushing with activated charcoal

It can help remove stains from teeth due to its high absorbency. Use it gently to avoid wearing down tooth enamel.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
5/8

Eating crunchy fruits and vegetables

There are some fruits like celery and apples, that act as natural toothbrushes. Other fruits like strawberries can help lighten tooth discoloration naturally.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
6/8

Using apple cider vinegar

This has natural bleaching properties and antibacterial effects. It can help removing surface stains, should be used sparingly and followed by rinsing with plain water.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
7/8

Maintaining good oral hygiene

Keep your teeth white by brushing twice a day, regular dental checkups, and removing plaque. Use toothpaste without harsh chemicals.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for general knowledge purposes only, viewers are advised to try these on their own risk.

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery
Want Teeth’s Whiter Brighter? Use These 7 Traditional Hacks To Glow Up Your Smile Naturally - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?