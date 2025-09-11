Shocking! Do You Know These Movie Actresses Who Opened Up About Casting Couch ?
The casting couch remains one of the darkest realities of the film industry, with many actors silently enduring exploitation in exchange for opportunities. Over the years, several bold actresses have come forward to share their personal experiences, shedding light on the toxic power dynamics within cinema.
From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, stars like Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, Sri Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surveen Chawla, and Indira Krishnan have bravely spoken up about the harassment they faced. Their stories not only expose the hidden struggles behind the glamour but also inspire conversations about safety, dignity, and respect for women in entertainment.
(Photo Credits: All photos have been taken from the actresses’ official Instagram handles.)
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte revealed in a 2016 interview that a South Indian actor once made flirtatious advances over the phone, which she firmly rejected.
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker shared that a Bollywood executive once tried to kiss her during a work meeting and repeatedly asked for personal details. She firmly rejected him, highlighting how such harassment is a part of the notorious casting couch culture.
Aishwarya Rajesh
Aishwarya Rajesh, popular Tamil actress revealed in a TEDx speech that she faced casting couch harassment and discrimination, including requests for sexual favours and colour-based teasing, but she persevered through personal and professional struggles to achieve success.
Indira Krishnan
Indira Krishnan revealed that she faced repeated casting couch pressures in the South film industry, losing out on big projects after refusing inappropriate demands, highlighting the recurring harassment many actors endure.
Sri Reddy
Sri Reddy gained attention for exposing casting couch harassment in Tollywood, including accusations of sexual exploitation by prominent figures. Her bold protests and revelations sparked widespread controversy in the South Indian film industry.
Surveen Chawla
Surveen Chawla revealed on a podcast that a director once tried to kiss her after a meeting, even knowing she was newly married. She pushed him away, highlighting her ongoing efforts to speak out against casting couch harassment in Bollywood.