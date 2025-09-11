Shocking! Do You Know These Movie Actresses Who Opened Up About Casting Couch ?

The casting couch remains one of the darkest realities of the film industry, with many actors silently enduring exploitation in exchange for opportunities. Over the years, several bold actresses have come forward to share their personal experiences, shedding light on the toxic power dynamics within cinema.

From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, stars like Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, Sri Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surveen Chawla, and Indira Krishnan have bravely spoken up about the harassment they faced. Their stories not only expose the hidden struggles behind the glamour but also inspire conversations about safety, dignity, and respect for women in entertainment.

(Photo Credits: All photos have been taken from the actresses’ official Instagram handles.)