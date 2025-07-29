  • Home>
7 Surprising Foods That May Trigger Acidity and Heartburn Symptoms

Certain everyday foods can unexpectedly trigger acidity and heartburn. From citrus fruits to spicy dishes and carbonated drinks, these culprits can upset your stomach’s acid balance. Identifying and moderating these can help you maintain better digestive health and avoid discomfort.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain both citric and malic acids. Even though you eat tomatoes raw or in a sauce, when you eat tomatoes, they can trigger heartburn in you by stimulating your stomach to make acid.

Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons)

While the benefits of vitamins from citrus fruits are good for you, oranges and/or lemons contain acid, which may irritate the tissue lining in your esophagus, possibly causing or worsening heartburn or acute acid reflux symptoms.

Chocolate

When chocolate, which contains theobromine, caffeine, and fat, is absorbed into the stomach, it then relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, which allows acid to move upward.

Onions, Particularly Raw

Raw onions will be acidic; yet, they also relax stomach muscles, which can be a cause for acid reflux, gas, and a burning chest.

Coffee

Stimulating acid production in the stomach and relaxing the valve of the esophagus, the caffeine in coffee becomes one of the most sought-after edibles, inducing acidity.

Carbonated Beverages

The gas and pressure created by these bubbly drinks from the stomach force stomach acids upward. This makes them begin burping or belching and bloating, or acid reflux issues.

Fried or Greasy Food

Fried or greasy food that is high in fat delays digestion. Fats remain in your stomach for a longer time and cause an accumulation of acid and symptoms of reflux.

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

