Shraddha Kapoor: Daily wear Saawan outfits for College and Office
From dreamy pastels to cozy co-ords, Shraddha Kapoor nails every outfit with grace and elegance. Whether you are dressing for a festive day, or just vibing in through college, her closet is full of wearable ideas. Here are some iconic looks that can be recreated by anyone:
White full sleeve top+ Beige wide pants
It is a clean, simple and aesthetic vibe. This looks pure pinterest gold. Shraddha keep it casual yet cute with minimal tones and a tote bag. Sometimes neutral is the loudest flex.
Wearing a colourblock jacket gives a sporty, colourful and full of energy vibe. The white crop top and wide jeans keep it basic, but the jacket steals the show. It's a fun fearless and totally Instagrammable outfit.
It is a effortless and comfee outfit but still stylish. The over sized shirt and white pant combo give the perfect soft girl energy. It's that look you wear to feel cozy but still get complements.
This look screams power, confidence and bold energy. Shraddha rocks a sleek turtle neck with the high waist leather skirt. Its a total boss girl outfit best suited for those days when you want to own every room you walk into.
Shraddha's ethnic style shines through with mirror work and pastel tones. It's modest yet cheerful and totally viral worthy. For this outfit, you don't need much just florals, colours and a sweet smile.
Shraddha pairs a grey tank with burnt orange pants and slick straight hair. A minimal look that's bold because of the attitude. Perfect for college or office wear.
This dreamy pastel saree is giving pure monsoon angel vibes. Shraddha keeps it minimum yet elegant with soft waves and a choker. This look is proof that simplicity always wins.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.