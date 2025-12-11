Shraddha Kapoor’s Beauty Secrets: Tips To Get Glowing, Radiant Skin Like Her
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood actors known for her gorgeous and glowing skin. Her mantra is less is more; she keeps her face free of makeup when she is not working, drinks a lot of water, and is diligent about her skincare routine. However, her number one tip is to use a good face wash. Here are some tips to channel her radiant skin and choose the right face wash.
Your Skin Type Matters
Your Skin Type Matters: Don't just pick anything—choose the face wash according to your skin—if you have oily skin, then opt for a cleanser with salicylic acid. People with sensitive skin need a face wash with soothing ingredients like aloe vera.
Check the label
Check the label: It is important to read the label before you pick a product. Make sure to list out every ingredient that goes in, not just the one they want you to see
Understand Your Skin Needs
Understand Your Skin Needs: Everyone's skin has different needs, as it is subjected to different levels of stress and pollution. So keep in mind what your skin needs. Choose the face wash according to your skin type.
Master The Face Wash
Master The Face Wash: It is essential to know how to wash your face properly. Even the best face wash won't help if you don't know how to use it, then it's no use.
Remove Makeup Before Bed
Remove Makeup Before Bed: It is quite important to remove makeup before going to bed and let your skin breathe as often as possible.
Applying Ice
Applying Ice: Apply ice to your face helps instantly reduce puffiness, and leave your skin feeling fresh.
