Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa
Shubhanshu Shukla, known for developing space-friendly Indian meals, has created astronaut food that combines science with traditional taste. Here are some of his unique space food innovations.
Mango Nectar
A yummy mango-based refreshment is made shelf-stable and mess-free for zero gravity. It retains the flavor and nutritional values so that the astronauts would have a fresh and familiar taste of India while in space.
Gajar (Carrot) Ka Halwa
This ever-cherished dessert of India is vacuum-sealed for the purpose of preserving its freshness and flavor. It entrees a rush of comforting sweetness and festive feeling adapted into a safe consumption by space mission style to delight.
Moong Dal Halwa
Rich and traditional Indian sweets transformed into a lightweight,t ready-to-eat dessert. Designed for space use, it keeps texture, nutrition, and taste suitable for long-term storage and easy usability.
Dehydrated Khichdi
A mildly comforting Indian meal weighing to the stomach that is dehydrated for a longer shelf life. Just add hot water and eat-it is perfect for fuel and warmth during space trips.
Vacuum-Sealed Roti
Soft Indian rotis are vacuum-packed to maintain freshnessminus preservatives. They give a glimmer of home, becoming an apt base for meals up there, just requiring gravies or dry space-friendly accompaniments.
Space Chai
The instant masala chai blend is made suitable for space travel. Packed in sip-safe pouches, it lends warmth, nostalgia, and a homey touch to Indian spacefarers.
Protein-Rich Energy Bars
Made from millets, dry fruits, and seeds, these compact bars deliver essential nutrients and energy. Ideal for astronauts needing a quick, healthy snack during intense space activities.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. The details are based on available sources and media reports on Shubhanshu Shukla’s space food contributions.