LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Shubhanshu Shukla, known for developing space-friendly Indian meals, has created astronaut food that combines science with traditional taste. Here are some of his unique space food innovations.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
1/8

Mango Nectar

A yummy mango-based refreshment is made shelf-stable and mess-free for zero gravity. It retains the flavor and nutritional values so that the astronauts would have a fresh and familiar taste of India while in space.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
2/8

Gajar (Carrot) Ka Halwa

This ever-cherished dessert of India is vacuum-sealed for the purpose of preserving its freshness and flavor. It entrees a rush of comforting sweetness and festive feeling adapted into a safe consumption by space mission style to delight.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
3/8

Moong Dal Halwa

Rich and traditional Indian sweets transformed into a lightweight,t ready-to-eat dessert. Designed for space use, it keeps texture, nutrition, and taste suitable for long-term storage and easy usability.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
4/8

Dehydrated Khichdi

A mildly comforting Indian meal weighing to the stomach that is dehydrated for a longer shelf life. Just add hot water and eat-it is perfect for fuel and warmth during space trips.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
5/8

Vacuum-Sealed Roti

Soft Indian rotis are vacuum-packed to maintain freshnessminus preservatives. They give a glimmer of home, becoming an apt base for meals up there, just requiring gravies or dry space-friendly accompaniments.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
6/8

Space Chai

The instant masala chai blend is made suitable for space travel. Packed in sip-safe pouches, it lends warmth, nostalgia, and a homey touch to Indian spacefarers.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
7/8

Protein-Rich Energy Bars

Made from millets, dry fruits, and seeds, these compact bars deliver essential nutrients and energy. Ideal for astronauts needing a quick, healthy snack during intense space activities.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. The details are based on available sources and media reports on Shubhanshu Shukla’s space food contributions.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?