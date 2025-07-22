LIVE TV
  Shweta Tiwari Hot Looks: Recreate These Stunning Outfits

Shweta Tiwari Hot Looks: Recreate These Stunning Outfits

If you are looking for outfits to turn heads this festive season, we have got you covered! Here are Shweta Tiwari outfits that can be your next fashion inspiration and make you feel like a pure celebrity!

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari Hot Looks: Recreate These Stunning Outfits - Photo Gallery
1/8

Boss Babe energy in Black

It is perfect for cocktail parties or media events where you want to own the room. She styled this with minimal accessories to keep the drama in the outfit.

2/8

Saree siren at sunset hues

A flowy saree in yellow with a deep neckline blouse adds a modern twist to ethnic glam. Her beach waves and soft glam makeup makes her look like a goddess.

3/8

Desi Barbie Moment

Desi saree with mirror embellishments with the cinched waistline highlights her hourglass figure. Her glowing skin completes the barbie girl fantasy.

4/8

Powerful woman

Her co-ord set with a deep neckline and open hair gives her the powerful woman energy. She looks like she is the main character wherever she goes.

5/8

The Hottie

The coat fabric in blue gives luxury vibes instantly. The white shorts make it look casual even if it's not. Her smile and confidence make her look gorgeous.

6/8

Beach Babe

Her white deep neck top with a pair of black shorts make her look stunning. If one wants to recreate this, you just need a basic deep neck white top and black shorts!

7/8

Hot business woman

Her stripy co-ord set seems bold and unapologetically hot. Wearing this co-ord makes her look like a sexy businesswoman.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

