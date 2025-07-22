Shweta Tiwari Hot Looks: Recreate These Stunning Outfits
If you are looking for outfits to turn heads this festive season, we have got you covered! Here are Shweta Tiwari outfits that can be your next fashion inspiration and make you feel like a pure celebrity!
Boss Babe energy in Black
It is perfect for cocktail parties or media events where you want to own the room. She styled this with minimal accessories to keep the drama in the outfit.
Saree siren at sunset hues
A flowy saree in yellow with a deep neckline blouse adds a modern twist to ethnic glam. Her beach waves and soft glam makeup makes her look like a goddess.
Desi Barbie Moment
Desi saree with mirror embellishments with the cinched waistline highlights her hourglass figure. Her glowing skin completes the barbie girl fantasy.
Powerful woman
Her co-ord set with a deep neckline and open hair gives her the powerful woman energy. She looks like she is the main character wherever she goes.
The Hottie
The coat fabric in blue gives luxury vibes instantly. The white shorts make it look casual even if it's not. Her smile and confidence make her look gorgeous.
Beach Babe
Her white deep neck top with a pair of black shorts make her look stunning. If one wants to recreate this, you just need a basic deep neck white top and black shorts!
Hot business woman
Her stripy co-ord set seems bold and unapologetically hot. Wearing this co-ord makes her look like a sexy businesswoman.
