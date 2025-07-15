Siddharth Malhotra Superhit Movies You Must Watch
Being a national hero in Shershaah or being the hot, mysterious newcomer in Student of the year. Siddharth Malhotra has come a long way. Whether you love him for his performance or killer looks, here is a list of his top movies you just cannot skip!
Shershaah (2021)
This movie is one of his most appreciated performances. He played Captain Vikram Batra, a real life Kargil war hero. He earned praise for portraying both the lover and soldier sides of the character. This film became a massive hit and widely loved across India.
Student of the Year (2012)
This was a debut film, launched by Karan Johar. The story involves love, friendship and competition. He played the role of Abhimanyu Singh, a hardworking student from a middle class background.
Ek Villain (2014)
He portrayed a grey character with a dark past who falls in love. This movie is an action-romantic thriller that became a commercial success. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was well received.
Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Siddharth shared screen with Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. He played Arjun Kapoor, a struggling writer in a dysfunctional family. His realistic performance in a family drama with emotional depth made the film commercially successful.
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
This was a quirky romantic comedy with a refreshing storyline. Siddharth's great chemistry with Parineeti Chopra showcased his softer romantic side. He played the role of Nikhil, a confused fiancé torn between beauty and unexpected love.
A Gentleman (2017)
This was an action comedy that blends romance, thrill and mistaken identity. He played double role as Gaurav, a peaceful person and Rishi, an undercover agent. This highlighted his versatility in charm and action scenes.
Ittefaq (2017)
This story unfolds in a single night with intense police interrogation. Siddharth place Vikram Sethi, a best selling author accused of double murder. His character is mysterious, charming and possibly dangerous. It is a modern remake of the 1969 murder mystery thriller.
