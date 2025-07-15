Siddharth Malhotra Superhit Movies You Must Watch

LIVE TV
Being a national hero in Shershaah or being the hot, mysterious newcomer in Student of the year. Siddharth Malhotra has come a long way. Whether you love him for his performance or killer looks, here is a list of his top movies you just cannot skip!

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
1/8

Shershaah (2021)

This movie is one of his most appreciated performances. He played Captain Vikram Batra, a real life Kargil war hero. He earned praise for portraying both the lover and soldier sides of the character. This film became a massive hit and widely loved across India.

2/8

Student of the Year (2012)

This was a debut film, launched by Karan Johar. The story involves love, friendship and competition. He played the role of Abhimanyu Singh, a hardworking student from a middle class background.

3/8

Ek Villain (2014)

He portrayed a grey character with a dark past who falls in love. This movie is an action-romantic thriller that became a commercial success. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was well received.

4/8

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Siddharth shared screen with Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. He played Arjun Kapoor, a struggling writer in a dysfunctional family. His realistic performance in a family drama with emotional depth made the film commercially successful.

5/8

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

This was a quirky romantic comedy with a refreshing storyline. Siddharth's great chemistry with Parineeti Chopra showcased his softer romantic side. He played the role of Nikhil, a confused fiancé torn between beauty and unexpected love.

6/8

A Gentleman (2017)

This was an action comedy that blends romance, thrill and mistaken identity. He played double role as Gaurav, a peaceful person and Rishi, an undercover agent. This highlighted his versatility in charm and action scenes.

7/8

Ittefaq (2017)

This story unfolds in a single night with intense police interrogation. Siddharth place Vikram Sethi, a best selling author accused of double murder. His character is mysterious, charming and possibly dangerous. It is a modern remake of the 1969 murder mystery thriller.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

