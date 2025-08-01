  • Home>
What Happens When You Wear Lenses for 12 Hours?

Wearing contact lenses for 12 hours can lead to eye dryness, redness, blurry vision, and even infections. Learn the key risks and how to prevent them.

August 1, 2025
1/7

Restricted Oxygen Supply

There is a limit on oxygen supply while wearing contact lenses. If you wear lenses for 12 hours, your cornea could already be deprived of oxygen, which is why your eyes feel tired, dry, or irritated.

2/7

Dryness and Discomfort

If you wear time can also result in some instability of the tear film. This can lead to your eyes having a dry, gritty, or itchy sensation. Majorly, in air-conditioned environments or areas with low humidity.

3/7

Redness

As you know, lack of oxygen combined with friction while wearing contact lenses will increase dilation of your blood vessels. This can make your eyes red or have a bloodshot appearance.

4/7

Blurry Vision

If you wear your lenses for long hours, any protein or debris accumulation on the lens surface will affect your vision and make it blurry.

5/7

Higher Risk of Infection

The longer you wear your lenses, the more time your eyes are exposed to bacteria, debris, and inflammation. Hence, having a higher potential to make your eyes infected with diseases, such as conjunctivitis or keratitis.

6/7

Eye Fatigue

If you are wearing lenses for long periods, it can make it harder for your eyes to stay moist and clear. As it requires more effort to maintain vision. This could cause eye strain, a headache, and/or feeling tired by the end of the day.

7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult an eye care specialist if you experience discomfort or vision changes.

