What Happens When You Wear Lenses for 12 Hours?
Wearing contact lenses for 12 hours can lead to eye dryness, redness, blurry vision, and even infections. Learn the key risks and how to prevent them.
Restricted Oxygen Supply
There is a limit on oxygen supply while wearing contact lenses. If you wear lenses for 12 hours, your cornea could already be deprived of oxygen, which is why your eyes feel tired, dry, or irritated.
Dryness and Discomfort
If you wear time can also result in some instability of the tear film. This can lead to your eyes having a dry, gritty, or itchy sensation. Majorly, in air-conditioned environments or areas with low humidity.
Redness
As you know, lack of oxygen combined with friction while wearing contact lenses will increase dilation of your blood vessels. This can make your eyes red or have a bloodshot appearance.
Blurry Vision
If you wear your lenses for long hours, any protein or debris accumulation on the lens surface will affect your vision and make it blurry.
Higher Risk of Infection
The longer you wear your lenses, the more time your eyes are exposed to bacteria, debris, and inflammation. Hence, having a higher potential to make your eyes infected with diseases, such as conjunctivitis or keratitis.
Eye Fatigue
If you are wearing lenses for long periods, it can make it harder for your eyes to stay moist and clear. As it requires more effort to maintain vision. This could cause eye strain, a headache, and/or feeling tired by the end of the day.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult an eye care specialist if you experience discomfort or vision changes.