  • Sidharth-Kiara Announce Daughter’s Name ‘Saraayah’: Check the Meaning of the Name

Sidharth-Kiara Announce Daughter’s Name ‘Saraayah’: Check the Meaning of the Name

Saraayah, inspired by the Hebrew name Sarah, reflects meanings of princess, divine blessing, noble heritage, and a modern cultural blend.

By: Last Updated: November 28, 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Baby’s name Meaning
1/6

Baby’s name Meaning

Saraayah derives from the Hebrew name Sarah and means "princess," aligning with the couple's Instagram caption that calls her their "princess."

Divine Blessing
2/6

Divine Blessing

The name evokes grace and a divine connection, as described in their announcement: "From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing."

Noble Heritage
3/6

Noble Heritage

Variants like Saraiyah signify "noblewoman" or "princess of God," blending regal dignity with spiritual depth from Hebrew roots.

Family Inspiration
4/6

Family Inspiration

Fans and reports speculate ties to Sidharth's grandmother or Kiara's family, adding personal sentimental value beyond its etymology.

Cultural Blend
5/6

Cultural Blend

This name has a fusion of international elegance with Indian heritage. This is suiting the celebrity couple's modern vibe.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information is based on publicly available reports and name interpretations; meanings may vary, and neither the couple nor officials have confirmed details.

