Sidharth-Kiara Announce Daughter’s Name ‘Saraayah’: Check the Meaning of the Name
Saraayah, inspired by the Hebrew name Sarah, reflects meanings of princess, divine blessing, noble heritage, and a modern cultural blend.
Baby’s name Meaning
Saraayah derives from the Hebrew name Sarah and means "princess," aligning with the couple's Instagram caption that calls her their "princess."
Divine Blessing
The name evokes grace and a divine connection, as described in their announcement: "From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing."
Noble Heritage
Variants like Saraiyah signify "noblewoman" or "princess of God," blending regal dignity with spiritual depth from Hebrew roots.
Family Inspiration
Fans and reports speculate ties to Sidharth's grandmother or Kiara's family, adding personal sentimental value beyond its etymology.
Cultural Blend
This name has a fusion of international elegance with Indian heritage. This is suiting the celebrity couple's modern vibe.
Disclaimer
This information is based on publicly available reports and name interpretations; meanings may vary, and neither the couple nor officials have confirmed details.