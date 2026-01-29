LIVE TV
  Signs That You May Have PCOD: 6 Common Symptoms Every Woman Should Know

Signs That You May Have PCOD: 6 Common Symptoms Every Woman Should Know

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) is a common hormonal condition affecting many women of reproductive age. It often develops silently and shows up through changes in periods skin weight and overall health. Recognising the early signs of PCOD can help in timely lifestyle changes and medical guidance.

Published: January 29, 2026 15:11:54 IST
Irregular or Missed Periods
1/7
Signs That You May Have PCOD: 6 Common Symptoms Every Woman Should Know

Irregular or Missed Periods

One of the most common signs of PCOD is irregular menstrual cycles. Periods may be delayed missed for months or unusually heavy due to hormonal imbalance and irregular ovulation.

Unexplained Weight Gain
2/7
.

Unexplained Weight Gain

Women with PCOD often experience sudden weight gain especially around the belly area. Hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance can make weight loss difficult even with regular exercise.

Excess Facial and Body Hair Growth
3/7
Credit: Freepik

Excess Facial and Body Hair Growth

Increased levels of male hormones can cause unwanted hair growth on the face chin upper lip chest stomach or back. This condition is known as hirsutism and is a visible symptom of PCOD.

Hair Thinning or Hair Loss
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Hair Thinning or Hair Loss

PCOD may lead to hair thinning or noticeable hair fall from the scalp. Some women experience male pattern hair loss due to elevated androgen levels.

Persistent Acne and Oily Skin
5/7
Credit: Freepik

Persistent Acne and Oily Skin

Frequent acne breakouts and oily skin beyond teenage years can be a sign of PCOD. Hormonal imbalance increases oil production leading to clogged pores and pimples.

Dark Patches on Skin
6/7
Credit: Freepik

Dark Patches on Skin

Dark thickened skin around the neck underarms inner thighs or elbows may appear. This condition called acanthosis nigricans is often linked to insulin resistance in PCOD.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for general information only and does not replace professional medical advice diagnosis or treatment.

