6 Signs That You’re Not Drinking Enough Water and Your Body Is Trying To Warn You
Not drinking enough water can cause dark urine, persistent headaches, dry mouth and bad breath, fatigue, flaky skin, and frequent muscle cramps. These warning signs are your body’s way of signaling dehydration. Pay attention to these symptoms to maintain optimal hydration, support energy, and overall health.
Dark or Concentrated Urine
If your urine is a solid dark yellow or amber color instead of a very light yellow, you are dehydrated because your kidneys have concentrated the waste. Your kidneys conserve the amount of water by making waste more concentrated.
Chronic Headaches
Dehydration can cause the tissue in your brain to shrink slightly within your skull. This results in a chronic headache, a fried feeling in your brain as well as some chronic missing out on daily life due to lack of good mental power.
Dry mouth / Disgusting smelling breath
Without sufficient water, the flow of saliva slows down leading to not only a dry mouth, but excess bacteria leading to dry mouth and chronic bad breath because saliva helps to naturally clean your mouth and teeth.
Tired / lethargic feeling
Mild dehydration can lead to massive tiredness. Low energy and fatigue can be caused by even slightly dehydrated cells struggling to carry out good cell function in your body.
Dry or flaky skin
Skin is made of water and needs it to be pliant. Dehydration causes skin to dry out, lose some elasticity, itch, as well as increase the chances of acne and eczema flare-ups due to less effective skin barrier.
Frequent muscle cramps
Low levels of water can throw your blood's electrolyte balance of sodium and potassium out of whack. Dehydration will have muscles cramping, cramping, spasming, and generally feeling weak regularly when exercising or in hot situations.
Disclaimer
This information is for general awareness only and does not replace professional medical advice. If you experience persistent dehydration symptoms or underlying health conditions, consult your healthcare provider for personalized guidance and treatment.