Sikandar is coming BUT These Salman Khan Movies Already Made History

While Sikandar promises a fresh Avatar of Salman bhai, these 7 blockbusters remind us why he continues to rule hearts and theatres alike. So grab your popcorn and enjoy the best of bhai until his next roar hits the screen!

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

A hardworming tale of love, humanity and innocence, this film won hearts across borders Salman role as Pawan, a devoted Hanuman bhakt helping a mute Pakistani girl reunite with her family, is one of the most powerful performances.

Sultan (2016)

A blend of emotion and action, Sultan showcases Salman as a washed-up wrestler making a grand comeback. With powerful dialogues and strong narrative, it's a story of redemption you will want to watch again.

Kick (2014)

Playing the adrenaline-seeking Devi Lal, Salman delivers a high octane performance in this stylish action thriller. Add in Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and you have got the perfect entertainer.

Ek tha Tiger (2012)

As RAW agent Tiger, Salman kicks off his spy universe legacy in this action-packed thriller opposite Katrina Kaif. Romance and explosions, what more do you need?

Dabangg (2010)

This film that turned "Chulbul Pandey" into a pop culture icon with unbeatable swagger, hilarious one liners, and massy action. Dabangg remains a fan favourite and a turning point in Salman's career.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

A sequel that lived up to the hype, this one takes the Tiger-Zoya couple international. Explosions and edge of seat action makes it the ultimate watch before Sikandar.

Wanted (2009)

This film marked Salman's return to box office dominance. His role as a ruthless Hitman with the twist was praised, and it takes started the era of massy action flix for Bhai.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

