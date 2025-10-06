Sikkim Covered With Crystal White Snow With First Snowfall Of The Season: IN Pics
Nathu La in East Sikkim witnessed its first snowfall of the season on Sunday, turning the region into a scenic white paradise. The snowfall began early in the morning, covering roads, rooftops, and trees with a thick layer of snow within hours. Tourists traveling through the high-altitude Himalayan pass stopped frequently due to slippery roads but continued to enjoy the rare sight. Visitors played in the snow, took photographs, and embraced the sudden weather change. Nathu La, located near the Indo-China border, remains one of Sikkim’s most visited tourist spots.
Nathu La Witnesses First Snowfall of the Season
Nathu La in East Sikkim experienced its first snowfall of the season on Sunday, turning the mountain pass into a white paradise. Snow began early in the morning, covering roads, rooftops, and trees under a thick layer within hours. The unexpected weather drew excitement among tourists, who paused their journeys to capture the breathtaking scenery despite slippery conditions.
Tourists Turn Snowfall Into a Memorable Experience
Visitors enjoyed the change in weather by playing with snow and taking photographs. Despite travel interruptions, the snowfall added charm to their trip. Nathu La, located near the Indo-China border, remains one of Sikkim’s top tourist attractions, along with Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and Baba Mandir, which see thousands of visitors every year.
Darjeeling Hit by Incessant Rainfall and Landslides
While Nathu La turned scenic, Darjeeling faced continuous rainfall that led to severe landslides and flooding. Mirik emerged as the worst-affected area, where heavy rains caused destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. Rescue teams continue operations as more people are feared trapped. The situation remains critical, with widespread damage to property and roads.
Rising River Levels Worsen Flood Situation
Torrential rains in neighbouring Bhutan worsened the crisis in North Bengal, swelling rivers such as Teesta, Torsa, Mahananda, and Jaldhaka. The overflowing rivers flooded large parts of the Dooars and other low-lying regions, submerging villages and disrupting daily life. Continuous rainfall has made rescue and relief work more difficult for local authorities.
Rescue Operations Continue in Challenging Conditions
The administration has deployed teams to rescue stranded residents and provide emergency aid. Damaged roads, power cuts, and poor communication have slowed progress in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Officials are working to restore connectivity and relocate affected families to safer areas as the weather remains unpredictable.
IMD Warns of More Rainfall in the Next 24 Hours
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming 24 hours for the hills of North Bengal. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert due to the risk of flash floods and fresh landslides. Meanwhile, as tourists in Darjeeling wait for evacuation, visitors in Nathu La continue to enjoy its snow-covered beauty — a striking example of the Himalayas’ contrasting moods.
Snow Capped Roads
Nathu La is a mountain pass located in the Dongkya Range of the Himalayas, linking China’s Yadong County in Tibet with India’s state of Sikkim. Situated at an altitude of 4,310 meters, the pass serves as a vital route connecting the towns of Kalimpong and Gangtok with the settlements in the lower Chumbi Valley.
Best Time To Visit Snowfall In Nathula Pass
The best time to visit Nathula for snowfall is in the early winter, from late November to early December, or in the late spring, from late March to early April. Peak winter, from late December to February, offers heavy snow but also the highest chance of the pass being closed due to the extreme conditions and low visibility.