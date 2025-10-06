Sikkim Covered With Crystal White Snow With First Snowfall Of The Season: IN Pics

Nathu La in East Sikkim witnessed its first snowfall of the season on Sunday, turning the region into a scenic white paradise. The snowfall began early in the morning, covering roads, rooftops, and trees with a thick layer of snow within hours. Tourists traveling through the high-altitude Himalayan pass stopped frequently due to slippery roads but continued to enjoy the rare sight. Visitors played in the snow, took photographs, and embraced the sudden weather change. Nathu La, located near the Indo-China border, remains one of Sikkim’s most visited tourist spots.