7 Nutrients to Add to Beetroot Juice for a Healthy Boost

Enhance your daily beetroot juice with these 7 simple yet powerful nutrients to support immunity, energy, digestion, and overall well-being.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Ginger

Using a small piece of fresh ginger will aid digestion and reduce inflammation while adding some tasty zing to the juice.

Lemon Juice

Full of vitamin C, this ingredient benefits immunity and iron absorption from beetroot while also being tasty and citrusy.

Mint Leaves

This herb will help promote digestion and soothe the stomach while also lending a fresh and coolness to the earthiness of beetroot.

Chia Seeds

Tiny yet mighty and packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, keeping the heart healthy while providing a good sense of fullness.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla has high vitamin C and antioxidant content, all of which help immunity and detoxification. Amla works well with beetroot's liver cleansing properties.

Black Pepper

When black pepper is added, it boosts nutrient absorption, especially curcumin, if you include turmeric. Black pepper also provides a nice little kick to your juice.

Turmeric

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, supports immunity, and black pepper helps absorption and is more effective with turmeric.

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Always consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or supplements.

Tags:

