7 Nutrients to Add to Beetroot Juice for a Healthy Boost
Enhance your daily beetroot juice with these 7 simple yet powerful nutrients to support immunity, energy, digestion, and overall well-being.
Ginger
Using a small piece of fresh ginger will aid digestion and reduce inflammation while adding some tasty zing to the juice.
Lemon Juice
Full of vitamin C, this ingredient benefits immunity and iron absorption from beetroot while also being tasty and citrusy.
Mint Leaves
This herb will help promote digestion and soothe the stomach while also lending a fresh and coolness to the earthiness of beetroot.
Chia Seeds
Tiny yet mighty and packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, keeping the heart healthy while providing a good sense of fullness.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Amla has high vitamin C and antioxidant content, all of which help immunity and detoxification. Amla works well with beetroot's liver cleansing properties.
Black Pepper
When black pepper is added, it boosts nutrient absorption, especially curcumin, if you include turmeric. Black pepper also provides a nice little kick to your juice.
Turmeric
Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, supports immunity, and black pepper helps absorption and is more effective with turmeric.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Always consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or supplements.