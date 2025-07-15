LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home

Regrowing thin or patchy eyebrows naturally is possible with consistent care and home remedies. These simple methods nourish the hair follicles and help restore fuller, healthier brows over time.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
1/8

Castor Oil

The castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid. If applied regularly with a clean brush or cotton swab, it nourishes the hair follicles, thus increasing circulation and the growth of thicker eyebrows.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
2/8

Coconut Oil

With its abundance of fatty acids and vitamins, coconut oil deeply moisturizes and strengthens hair roots to ensure the damaged or thin eyebrows grow back to become healthier and fuller over time.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
3/8

Aloe Vera

The enzyme and moisturizing properties of aloe vera condition hair follicles and reduce inflammation, which supports natural hair growth if it is applied fresh and massaged into the lash area.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
4/8

Massage

Daily gentle massage over the brows increases blood circulation to the hair follicles, delivering nutrients that support the natural regrowth of hair without using any product or chemical.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
5/8

Dietary Adjustments

Any changes in diet that include biotin, protein, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E will provide nourishment to hair from within and will assist in the long-term regrowth and strength of the eyebrows.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
6/8

Onion Juice

Onion juice, abundant in sulfur, strengthens the hair follicles, enhances collagen production, and promotes faster regrowth of eyebrows. Apply with caution, and rinse off thoroughly so that the sharp smell may get away.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
7/8

Fenugreek Seeds

As fenugreek seeds contain protein and nicotinic acid, they may be soaked and ground into a paste that can be applied to the brows to feed the hair roots, lessen thinning, and promote regrowth.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Individual results may vary. Always do a patch test and consult a dermatologist before trying any new natural remedy.

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image
Simple Ways to Regrow Eyebrows Naturally at Home - Gallery Image

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?