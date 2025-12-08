LIVE TV
  • Sip Or Skip? Ajwain Water’s Benefits And Side Effects Shown In Photos

Sip Or Skip? Ajwain Water’s Benefits And Side Effects Shown In Photos

Ajwain water, Oma water, has been an ancient Ayurvedic cure that is valued for its extraordinary digestive benefits. It is rich in thymol and thus, effectively treats gas, bloating, and indigestion. It is a straightforward but powerful health drink for everyday wellness.

Primary Digestive Aid
1/5

Primary Digestive Aid

The active compound thymol stimulates digestive enzyme secretion, making it an effective traditional remedy for breaking down food. This action provides quick and natural reli

Relief from Acidity and Cramps
2/5

Relief from Acidity and Cramps

Its carminative and antispasmodic qualities help relax the stomach and intestinal muscles, thereby easing abdominal discomfort and cramps. It can also help in balancing stomach acid, offering relief from acidity and the burning sensation of heartburn.

Metabolism and Detoxification
3/5

Metabolism and Detoxification

Regular consumption, particularly on an empty stomach, is believed to help boost the body's metabolic rate, which aids in weight management. It also acts as a mild detoxifying drink, assisting th

Potential Side Effects
4/5

Potential Side Effects

Excessive intake of ajwain water can cause irritation to the stomach lining, potentially leading to increased acid reflux, heartburn, and nausea. The potent compound thymol, in very large doses, may also place stress on the liver or cause dizziness in sensitive individuals.

Precautions for Specific Conditions
5/5

Precautions for Specific Conditions

Pregnant women should use it cautiously or avoid high doses, as it is traditionally considered heat-producing and may cause uterine contractions. Individuals with chronic acidity, peptic ulcers, or those taking specific blood pressure medication should consult a doctor before regular consumption.

