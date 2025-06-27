Live Tv
  • Sitaare Zameen Par Cast: Were they really Disabled or Fake?

Sitaare Zameen Par Cast: Were they really Disabled or Fake?

Anyone can fake a disability these days. Sitaare Zameen Par casted over 10 people shown as intellectually disabled. Were the really disabled? Was it all just a scam? Let’s know about it in the description below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
1/10

Simran Mangeshkar as Golu

Golu adds charm to the film with her presence. She has down syndrome but she is a smart team member who boosts morale of everyone.

2/10

Ashish Pendse as Sunil

Ashish portrays the role of a security guard that brings authenticity to the role with his real-life experiences. His name is Sunil in the movie.

3/10

Gopi krishnan Verma as Guddu

Gopi krishnan Verma or Guddu, the lead character with down syndrome, makes his Bollywood debut and breaks barriers in the Indian cinema. He has a fear of water in the film.

4/10

Samvit Desai as Kareem

Samvit Desai plays the role of Karim in this film. He is neurodivergen in real life and a member of the basketball team in the film. He demonstrate his athletic skills and teamwork.

5/10

Ayush Bhansali as Lotus

Ayush Bhansali or Lotus play place a very good role he complete the deleted group of actors with disabilities contributing to the films narrative and themes.

6/10

Rishabh Jain as Raju

Raju or Rishabh Jain diagnosed with Fragile X Syndrome, plays a significant role in the film showcasing his acting abilities and talent.

7/10

Rishi Sahani as Sharma ji

Rishi Sahani contributes to the films narrative as a member of the cast with intellectual disabilities. He adds depth to the story. He also has down syndrome in real life.

8/10

Aroush Datta as Satbir

Aroush Dutta plays the role of Satbir, who is a member of the neuro divergent basketball team. He showcases his athletic skills and determination.

9/10

Vedant Sharma as Bantu

Vedant Sharma portrait the role of Bantu, who is a team member and a good friend. This role bring his unique perspective to the story. He is also neurodivergent in real.

10/10

Naman Misra as Hargovind

Naman Mishra place the role of Hargovind. He is a key player in the basketball team. He is an autistic person in real life.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

