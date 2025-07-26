  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss

Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss

Looking for a good laugh and some nostalgia? Indian television has provided some of the best sitcoms and comedy shows that still entertain many years after they first aired. From reality TV style family drama to workplace insanity, from culture shock, all of it has a great blend of humor, warmth, and whimsical storytelling. Whether you are catching up on old favorites or watching some that might be new to you now, here is a curated list of some of the most famous Indian comedies streaming on JioHotstar.

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit: X - Photo Gallery
1/8

Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat (2003)

This delightful fantasy sitcom follows three generations of women with magical powers living under one roof, where their spells often lead to hilarious and chaotic situations.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/8

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004)

A sharp-witted satire on urban family life, this show centers on the eccentric Sarabhai family and their endless class-clashing banter between a high-society mother-in-law and her middle-class daughter-in-law.

Image Credit: Google@ IMDb - Photo Gallery
3/8

Zabaan Sambhalke (1993)

Adapted from Mind Your Language, this cult classic follows a Hindi teacher trying to control a classroom of quirky foreign students, each more chaotic than the next.

Image Credit: Google@ Colors Tv - Photo Gallery
4/8

Bhag Bakool Bhag (2017)

Bakool leads a double life with two wives, one traditional, the other modern, resulting in laugh-out-loud confusion as he scrambles to keep both worlds from colliding.

Image Credit: Google@ IMDb - Photo Gallery
5/8

Akbar Ka Bal Birbal (2020)

A light-hearted retelling of the legendary tales of Akbar and his witty minister Birbal, filled with clever wordplay, courtroom humour, and timeless moral lessons.

Image Credit: Google@ Hotstar - Photo Gallery
6/8

Har Mard Ka Dard (2017)

When a man gains the uncanny ability to hear women’s thoughts, his daily life turns into a comedy of errors as he struggles to decode what women really mean.

Image Credit: Google@ reddit - Photo Gallery
7/8

The Office (India) (2019)

An Indian adaptation of the iconic mockumentary, this workplace comedy chronicles the painfully awkward and hilariously mundane lives of employees at the Wilkins Chawla paper company.

Image Credit: Google@ IMDb - Photo Gallery
8/8

Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal? (2017)

The story of a mother who wishes for a daughter-in-law with five specific qualities, leading to her son marrying five women, each possessing one of the desired traits.

Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery
Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery
Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery
Sitcom Alert! JioCinema Releases Iconic Comedy Classics That You Must Not Miss - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?