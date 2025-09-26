Six Iconic Durga Puja 2025 Pandals In Kolkata, One Must Not Miss: In Pics
Pujo eshegalo! (Durga Puja is back) and with it the heartland West Bengal is all decked up with crores of creative, unique pandals of Durga Maa. The wired lights, designed light plates, stalls of fast food snacks (momos, chowmin, rools, etc) and speakers with traditional bengali songs are all set in in the streets of Bengal.
However, Kolkata – the capital has become a living art gallery with idols, themes, and pandals designed by skilled artisans. From traditional styles to innovative concepts, the puja pandals showcase Kolkata’s deep devotion and unmatched creativity. Devotees in mass start heading out at evening to visit the pandals and roam the whole night.
North Kolkata’s Famous Durga Puja Pandals 2025
North Kolkata hosts some of the oldest and most heritage-rich Durga Puja pandals. Each pandal attracts visitors with unique designs and cultural themes that blend tradition with modern creativity. The most popular pandals in North Kolkata this year include Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Kumartuli Park, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Belgachia Sarbojanin, Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin, College Square, Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha, Sikdar Bagan Sadharan, and Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarbojanin. These pandals remain major attractions during the festive days and continue to represent the artistic spirit of North Kolkata.
South Kolkata’s Famous Durga Puja Pandals 2025
South Kolkata also draws massive crowds every year with its grand and artistic pandals. These pandals are known for their innovative themes and large-scale decorations. The most visited pandals in South Kolkata this year include Chetla Agrani Club, Suruchi Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Deshapriya Park, Tridhara Sammilani, Singhi Park, Hindustan Park, Ballygunge Cultural Association, and Mudiali Club. Each pandal highlights both modern creativity and traditional artistry. Thousands of devotees and tourists visit these places daily during the puja days, making South Kolkata one of the busiest festive zones in the city.
Operation Sindoor Pandal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates a Durga Puja pandal themed on 'Operation Sindoor' at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, marking the festive spirit with a tribute to national pride.
The greatest annual festival of creativity on earth has to be the Durga Puja in Kolkata. Unbelievably diverse themes, fascinating ideas & some of the most wonderful artists to bring them to life.
And all that creativity & craftsmanship for less than two weeks of celebration, after which the city goes back to business as usual!
Nothing on this planet comes close.
Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club
Kolkata’s Durga Puja Celebrates The Arrival Of Jagat Mata With Modern Themes, Impeccable Planning, And Perfect Execution By Visionary Minds. Theme artist Shovin Bhattacharjee presents Mukhomukhi (Face-to-Face), where the pandal is decked with futuristic spherical steel balls. This spectacular design combines modern art with spirituality, making it one of the most visually striking pandals in the city.
The Udayan Sangha pandal
The Udayan Sangha pandal, themed on the art and culture of #Buddhism in North East India, has been set up for the upcoming Durga Puja festival.
Chetla Agrani Durga Puja
Chetla Agrani Durga Puja pandal showcases 'Samudra Manthan' theme with over 3 crore rudraksha
The Franco-Bengali Durga Puja Pandal
The Franco-Bengali Durga Puja Pandal is done. Hatibagan Sarbojonin the pandal where French artist Thomas Henoriot has adorned a concept based on Kolkata Ghats, is open for preview. Innovative dimensions, the idol is influenced by Coochbihar's Boro Devi.