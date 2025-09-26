Six Iconic Durga Puja 2025 Pandals In Kolkata, One Must Not Miss: In Pics

Pujo eshegalo! (Durga Puja is back) and with it the heartland West Bengal is all decked up with crores of creative, unique pandals of Durga Maa. The wired lights, designed light plates, stalls of fast food snacks (momos, chowmin, rools, etc) and speakers with traditional bengali songs are all set in in the streets of Bengal.

However, Kolkata – the capital has become a living art gallery with idols, themes, and pandals designed by skilled artisans. From traditional styles to innovative concepts, the puja pandals showcase Kolkata’s deep devotion and unmatched creativity. Devotees in mass start heading out at evening to visit the pandals and roam the whole night.

North Kolkata’s Famous Durga Puja Pandals 2025

North Kolkata hosts some of the oldest and most heritage-rich Durga Puja pandals. Each pandal attracts visitors with unique designs and cultural themes that blend tradition with modern creativity. The most popular pandals in North Kolkata this year include Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Kumartuli Park, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Belgachia Sarbojanin, Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin, College Square, Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha, Sikdar Bagan Sadharan, and Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarbojanin. These pandals remain major attractions during the festive days and continue to represent the artistic spirit of North Kolkata.

South Kolkata’s Famous Durga Puja Pandals 2025

South Kolkata also draws massive crowds every year with its grand and artistic pandals. These pandals are known for their innovative themes and large-scale decorations. The most visited pandals in South Kolkata this year include Chetla Agrani Club, Suruchi Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Deshapriya Park, Tridhara Sammilani, Singhi Park, Hindustan Park, Ballygunge Cultural Association, and Mudiali Club. Each pandal highlights both modern creativity and traditional artistry. Thousands of devotees and tourists visit these places daily during the puja days, making South Kolkata one of the busiest festive zones in the city.